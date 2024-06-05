7 biggest reveals at Computex 2024 that you might have missed

Computex 2024 is here, and with it arrived a bunch of products and AI-related reveals. Every major tech company, including AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and more, has presented their latest products and technologies at this event. Some of these products include new CPUs, motherboards, handheld gadgets, AI chips, and a whole lot more. As usual, AI is the core focus of most of these products, and there's no sign of AI slowing down.

In this article, we will discuss some of the biggest products revealed at Computex 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the biggest reveals at Computex 2024

1) Lunar Lake-based Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs revealed

Intel Lunar Lake's Compute Tile (Image via Intel)

Intel's Lunar Lake processor reveal was the most surprising and innovative CPU announcement at Computex 2024. It is not only based on a new architecture but also comes with a new chip design that integrates the LPDDR5X memory module onto the die itself. This allowed Intel to reduce latency and decrease power consumption by around 40%, which is huge.

This CPU's primary target is thin & light laptops that don't have a large battery, so having an efficient and low power consumption chip will definitely help there. The processor follows Intel's signature P and E-cores design built on newer Lion Cove and Skymont cores. These cores are more powerful and efficient than the ones in Meteor Lake.

The new chip has a new Xe2 Battlemage GPU and an NPU capable of delivering 67 TOPs. When the NPU is combined with the CPU and GPU, the processor can provide 100+ TOPs for AI operations.

2) AMD Ryzen 9000 desktop and Ryzen AI 300 laptop processors announced

AMD Ryzen 9950X based on Zen 5 architecture (Image via AMD)

AMD announced its newest Zen 5 architecture at Computex 2024 for both desktop and laptop chips. The Zen 5 delivers around 16% higher IPC and as much as 56% higher AVX-512 performance over the older Zen 4 architecture. So, the new Ryzen 9000 desktop processors include the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X.

AMD also launched its new laptop CPUs in the new Ryzen AI 300 series. Since the new laptop processors are based on the same Zen 5 architecture, they will deliver a sizeable boost over the previous Ryzen 8040 series.

3) Desktop PCs running the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM CPUs spotted

Qualcomm's CEO teasing Snapdragon X Elite for desktop PC (Image via Qualcomm)

During Qualcomm's keynote at Computex 2024, CEO and President Cristiano Amon teased the possibility of a Snapdragon X Elite CPU for the desktop form factor. According to Amon, Qualcomm has only started its PC chip journey and has no plans of slowing down. In its next wave of chip releases, it will expand to PCs of all form factors, which includes the desktop computer.

You can also see the desktop PC in Qualcomm's gallery of Snapdragon X Elite devices. Qualcomm is coming hard at the PC market with some big ambitions.

4) MSI Claw 8 AI+ revealed with the new Intel Lunar Lake chips

MSI Claw 8 AI+ with a new design (Image via Tom's Guide/YouTube)

The MSI Claw with the Meteor Lake chip was first demoed at CES 2024, and six months later at Computex 2024, MSI announced a new handheld called MSI Claw 8 AI+. It is redesigned to address the shortcomings of the MSI Claw. The original handheld had a lot of issues, from performance to battery life to the integrated controllers.

The new MSI Claw 8 AI+ comes with Intel's Lunar Lake CPU, which is quite innovative as you know now. The chip has a new integrated GPU based on Xe 2 Battlemage architecture, which Intel claims will deliver 50% graphics performance improvements over the Meteor Lake chip. It might just have enough performance to beat the ROG Ally.

Speaking of Ally, the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ has an 80Wh battery, which is the same capacity as the ROG Ally X handheld.

5) Zotac Zone officially joins the handheld race with an OLED screen and jog wheels

Zotac Zone with AMD APU (Image via Avrona/YouTube)

Handhelds are the hottest market right now, and Zotac wants a taste of that as well. Zotac unveiled its first handheld device at Computex 2024 called Zotac Zone, which will be powered by AMD's Hawk Point CPU called Ryzen 7 8840U. This processor has an RDNA3-based Radeon 780M integrated GPU that can run most AAA games at decent framerates.

The display consists of a 7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can get as bright as 800 nits in HDR mode. Although there were rumors of AirJet's solid-state cooling technology, it still has a traditional fan-based cooling system. Zotac Zone should go on sale in September and cost around $800.

6) Intel Z890 and B860 motherboards unveiled for the upcoming Intel Arrow Lake CPUs

MSI Z890 motherboard (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Intel has already announced that its Arrow Lake CPUs will launch sometime in Q4'24, and in preparation for that, they announced the next-gen Z890 and B860 motherboards. These new motherboards are designed with the LGA 1851 socket and will be ready for the upcoming Arrow Lake processors when they launch next.

The Z890 chipset will be its flagship motherboard, while the B860 chipset will be reserved for the budget lineup. Every major vendor, including MSI, ASUS, and ASRock, has announced and showcased their new motherboards based on those chipsets at the Computex 2024 event.

7) Nvidia announced a new GPU program for SFF PC builds

Nvidia 40 series GPUs for SFF builds

Another important piece of information that slipped by most people at Computex 2024 is Nvidia's new program for "SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards." At first glance, you may think the announcement is about launching new and slimmer 2-slot GPUs, but that's not it. Instead, the program will list all the GPUs that can possibly fit into most SFF PC cases available on the market.

The program is all about providing users with the right information for their upcoming SFF PC build. While it's a great program, we were hoping for new GPUs with a 2-slot design, so it was a bit disappointing to see that was not the case.

With that said, we are at the end of all the biggest announcements at Computex 2024 so far. Some of the most surprising announcements were Intel's innovative Lunar Lake, Qualcomm's entry into Desktop PCs, and MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ handheld devices.