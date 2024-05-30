RTX 5090 rumored to have 28 GB GDDR7 VRAM on a 448-bit memory bus

The Nvidia RTX 5090 is now rumored to feature a 28 GB GDDR7 memory buffer based on a 448-bit memory bus. This comes after the previous rumors of 32 GB VRAM on a 512-bit bus width were squashed. Nevertheless, the 90-class BFGPU is finally receiving a video memory upgrade after bundling the same 384-bit 24 GB GDDR6X spec for two generations back to back.

These developments were leaked on the Chinese tech hardware forum Chiphell by @panzerlied. This leaker has a fairly good rapport in the gaming leaks market and we have a fairly good chance of the information materializing.

Tipster @panzerlied recently leaked information about the 5090* (Image via Chiphell)

*The original post has been translated using Google Translate

Currently, the RTX 5090 is expected to receive a substantial overhaul to its memory. Rumors suggest it will pack 14 2GB GDDR7 VRAM bundles, totaling 28 GB of VRAM. It is rumored to operate at speeds of 28 Gbps, which equals a maximum memory bandwidth of 1,568 GB/s, up from the 4090's 1,010 GB/s.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

What are the expected VRAM specs of the RTX 5090?

The 5090 is expected to bundle a large 28 GB VRAM (Image via DZ Migo/YouTube

Lately, a truckload of information about the RTX 5090 has been revealed. It is expected to be based on the GB202 graphics processor, a consumer-focused derivative of the server-grade GB200. While this chip has a maximum spec of a 512-bit memory bus, the 90-class video card is now expected to not use that.

Besides, the 28 GB memory size leaves room for a 5090 Ti that could max out the underlying silicon with 32 GB VRAM and a 512-bit bus width. However, higher bus widths can lead to more power consumption, invalidating the possibility of a gaming GPU to launch with such exorbitant specs.

What this does make sense in, however, is a professional workload-focused graphics card. A Blackwell-based successor to the RTX 4000 and 5000 Ada could use a maxed-out GB202 chip.

For now, here's what current leaks and rumors are suggesting the upcoming 5090 to look like:

RTX 5090 (expected) RTX 4090 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace VRAM size 12x 2GB GDDR6X modules, total 24 GB 14x 2GB GDDR6X modules, total 28 GB Memory bus 448-bit 384-bit Memory speed 28 Gbps 21 Gbps Maximum memory bandwidth 1,568 GB/s 1,010 GB/s

Overall, the RTX 5090 is shaping up to be an interesting flagship GPU to catapult the next generation of high-resolution gaming. A possible VRAM spec bump only gives the GPU more headroom to work with sharper textures and larger worlds, which should translate to even better AAA gaming experiences than ever before.