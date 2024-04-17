The Nvidia RTX 5090 is almost here. Nvidia launches a new graphics card every two years. The Nvidia RTX 20 series was first launched in 2018, followed by the RTX 30 series in 2020, and finally, the RTX 40 series launched in 2022. It's 2024 now, and gamers are anticipating the launch of the RTX 50 series.

Nvidia usually launches the flagship GPU of a series first, so it will likely start with the RTX 5090. But should you wait for Nvidia RTX 5090 or buy the RTX 4090? Yes and no, depending on a few factors. This article will describe these factors in detail to help you decide which graphics card you should buy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Nvidia RTX 5090: Expected specs and features

Nvidia Grace Blackwell GB200 Superchip (Image via Nvidia)

Before we compare the future Nvidia RTX 5090 to the RTX 4090, you should first know what the new graphics card is bringing to the table. Nvidia has confirmed that their next-gen GPU will be based on the Blackwell architecture that launched recently.

Unlike previously, Nvidia will use the same architecture for both consumer cards and those used in data centers. The Nvidia RTX 5090 is based on the Blackwell architecture, particularly the GB202 die. The GB202 die is for the consumer cards, and the GB100/GB102 is for those used in data centers and AI. On the other hand, the RTX 4090 is based on the AD102.

According to Panzerlied, a reputable leaker from Chip Hell, the GB202 die has an increase of 50% in shader core count, 52% in memory bandwidth, 78% in L3 cache size, and 15% in GPU clock frequency compared to the AD102. In essence, the GB202 (RTX 5090) should be 70% more powerful than the AD102 (RTX 4090). Another known leaker, Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube, also reported a similar 70% increase in performance.

According to leaker Kopite7Kimi, the GB202 will have a 512-bit memory bus width. The AD102 in the RTX 4090 had a 384-bit memory bus. Now, if you combine the wider 512-bit memory bus with the potential GDDR7 memory, it's easy to see why Panzerlied believes there will be a 52% boost in memory bandwidth.

So if you take all these leaks at face value, it looks like the Nvidia RTX 5090 will indeed be significantly faster than the RTX 4090. However, it is important to keep in mind that leaks don't always come true. This increased performance will likely arrive with a hefty price increase as well.

How does the Nvidia RTX 4090 fare in 2024?

Horizon Forbidden West running on RTX 4090 (Image via Bang4BuckPC Gamer)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a powerful graphics card and is designed to play games at 4K resolution. According to Bang4BuckPC Gamer on YouTube, the 4090 manages to deliver 90+ FPS in Horizon Forbidden West at 4K with very high graphical settings. However, although Horizon Forbidden West has beautiful graphics, it's not the most graphically demanding game—Alan Wake 2 fits the bill much better.

According to Benchmark Boy on YouTube, the RTX 4090 cannot even provide 60 FPS in Alan Wake 2 at 4K with ultra settings and without ray tracing. Turning on DLSS takes the FPS to over 60. However, turning on ray tracing cripples the performance. AAA games that released in the coming years will likely have similar results. So, while RTX 4090 is a great GPU right now, it is becoming increasingly incapable of handling games at the highest settings. However, those willing to make minor compromises to the visual fidelity will still get a lot of mileage out of this card.

Should you wait for Nvidia RTX 5090 or buy the RTX 4090?

If you already have an Nvidia RTX 3080, RTX 3090, or an RTX 3090 Ti, it doesn't make a lot of sense to upgrade to the Nvidia RTX 4090, especially now that the Nvidia RTX 5090 is on the horizon.

However, if you own an older Nvidia GTX 1080 or even a GTX 980 and just need a new GPU to play your favorite games, you should definitely buy the Nvidia RTX 4090. This will allow you to play all the games you want right now without needing to wait. You'll still have to make minor compromises on a few games, but the card will hold its own for a few more years.

