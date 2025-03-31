  • home icon
Nvidia RTX 5070 vs AMD Radeon RX 9070: Which is the better gaming GPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Mar 31, 2025 10:15 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and AMD RX 9070 are designed for premium 1440p gaming (Image via AMD and Best Buy)
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and AMD RX 9070 are designed for premium 1440p gaming (Image via AMD || Best Buy)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and the AMD RX 9070 are among the most debated QHD gaming GPUs today. Both cards are $549, which can make choosing between the two difficult. While AMD has perfected its ray tracing formula and paired its card with extra VRAM, Nvidia's offering feature AI-powered technologies with iterative improvements over the last generation, Ada Lovelace.

Let's compare both products to help you decide which one you should opt for.

Both the Nvidia RTX 5070 and AMD Radeon RX 9070 are capable graphics cards

The RTX 5070 is a mid-range 1440p gaming GPU from Team Green (Image via PNY)
The RTX 5070 is a mid-range 1440p gaming GPU from Team Green (Image via PNY)

Both the Nvidia RTX 5070 and AMD RX 9070 are designed for high-end, no-compromise 1440p gaming. However, there are differences between the two. While Nvidia is focusing Blackwell on AI-powered enhancements, Team Red has paired their offerings with more hardware to win the performance crown.

Specs comparison

A detailed comparison between the RTX 5070 and RX 9070's specs isn't possible – the cards are based on wildly different architectures. While Nvidia's Blackwell has less focus on gen-on-gen performance improvements (this generation is mostly focused on better hardware packaging for efficiency and AI capabilities), AMD has bundled the card with much more hardware than the RX 7700 XT.

The specs sheets for the GPUs are as follows:

SpecificationNVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070AMD Radeon RX 9070
ArchitectureBlackwellRDNA 4
CUDA Cores / Shaders6144 CUDA Cores3584 Shaders
Base Clock Speed2,325 MHz2,400 MHz
Boost Clock Speed2,512 MHz2,970 MHz
Memory TypeGDDR7GDDR6
Memory Capacity12 GB16 GB
Memory Bus Width192-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth672 GB/s640 GB/s
Ray Tracing Cores4856
Tensor Cores / AI Accelerators192112
TDP (Power Consumption)250W220W
In terms of pricing, both GPUs carry an MSRP $549 price tag. However, at the time of writing, we couldn't find any third-party AIB cards at the introductory price. On average, the RTX 5070 appeared to be cheaper than the 9070. Things could change as supply normalizes a few weeks following the initial launch of RDNA 4. We will update the article once we have more information.

Performance comparison

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 is a capable 1440p gaming GPU as well (Image via AMD)
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 is a capable 1440p gaming GPU as well (Image via AMD)

Gaming performance is the more important delimiter for GPUs. Given how demanding the latest games have gotten, the focus is on getting the most bang for the buck these days. Part of this is also driven by rising graphics card prices.

Let's look at the frame rates to expect from either GPU at QHD. We sourced the numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 5070AMD Radeon RX 9070
Star Wars Outlaws55 FPS65 FPS
Starfield68 FPS90 FPS
Forza Horizon 5139 FPS171 FPS
Black Myth Wukong47 FPS49 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima81 FPS110 FPS
Cyberpunk 207790 FPS101 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077 w/ RT45 FPS45 FPS
God of War: Ragnarok110 FPS135 FPS
Silent Hill 263 FPS59 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 273 FPS71 FPS
Horizon Forbidden West94 FPS113 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 264 FPS68 FPS
Based on the chart above, the RX 9070 is, on average, 10.96% faster than its Team Green counterpart. However, you will find that there are two kinds of games: ones that favor Nvidia and others that suit AMD. In Ghost of Tsushima, for instance, the Radeon card is a staggering 26.36% faster.

In more Nvidia-friendly titles like Silent Hill 2 and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the 5070 delivers 2-6% better performance despite its VRAM and rendering hardware disadvantages.

That said, the ray tracing performance deltas between both cards have disappeared, as both Nvidia and AMD scored 45 FPS on average in Cyberpunk 2077. The CD Projekt Red game has one of the most demanding RT implementations.

Overall, the AMD RX 9070 and the Nvidia RTX 5070 are high-end gaming GPUs. Given the performance differences, the Radeon GPU is better for gamers who want high frame rates without compromises.

The Nvidia card has a few advantages, such as multi-frame generation and better performance in RT-heavy and mesh-shader-based titles. However, the smaller VRAM buffer doesn't future-proof it.

