How to find and preload Battlefield 6 Open Beta on Steam

Battlefield 6 Open Beta preload is now live on all platforms, but if you are on Steam and wondering how to find the Battlefield 6 Open Beta preload, we've got you covered. If you search for the Open Beta directly on Steam, you might see the game's preorder option, and you won't be able to access the Open Beta, which begins on August 9. Keep in mind that early access for the same Open Beta begins on August 7, and if you've participated in Battlefield Labs or received a Twitch drop, you have early access to the Beta.

Finding the Open Beta and downloading it might be a little tricky. This article provides everything you need to know about how to find the Open Beta on Steam.

How to find and install Battlefield 6 Open Beta preload on Steam: step-by-step guide

If you can't find the Battlefield 6 Open Beta on Steam and you do have early access, there is a high probability that you don't have your EA account linked to your Steam account.

First, open EA's My Account from any browser or the EA app. Check whether the EA account is linked to your Steam account or not. If not, that is the first thing you need to do.

Click on this link, and you will see the Select Platform option. You can also find the same page by searching for Battlefield 6 Open Beta. Click on Select Platform, and if you are on Steam, click on that.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta preload is live right now (Image via EA)

You will see the Continue to Steam Store option. Click on that, and you will be directed to Steam's store page for Battlefield 6 Open Beta. There, you will find the "Join Playtest" option. Click on it, and you will be able to see Battlefield 6 in your Steam Library.

Right now, the preload for Battlefield 6 Open Beta is live, and the preload size is approximately 39 GB. However, this can definitely vary for different accounts. The installation procedure is pretty straightforward. The Open Beta early access begins on August 7 at 1 AM PDT or your respective region's time.

If you don't have early access, there's nothing to worry about. You can still get it by watching a Twitch stream on August 7. If you watch a Battlefield 6 stream for 30 minutes, you might get a Twitch drop and play the game early. In case you miss that as well, the Open Beta will be available for everyone on August 9.

That covers everything you needed to know about Battlefield 6 Open Beta preload on Steam. Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield 6:

