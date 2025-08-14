Battlefield 6 devs acknowledge ongoing matchmaking issue in Open Beta

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 is live, and over 350,000 players joined within the first few hours. However, many of them are complaining about being stuck in queues or unable to connect to matches at all. The developers have acknowledged this issue and posted an official statement on X. Here's everything we need to know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 so far.Battlefield 6 developers respond to player complaints regarding Open Beta serversBattlefield Comms @BattlefieldCommLINKThe team is aware of ongoing matchmaking issues for some of our players when attempting to matchmake on playlists.We're actively investigating this and working towards a solve as soon as possible.Hang tight while we dig into this!The first weekend broke the record of most concurrent players in a beta test on Steam. Now, with so many players logging in at once during Weekend 2, the servers may have reached their limits, resulting in matchmaking issues.The developers stated they are aware of the ongoing issues preventing players join the game and have asked fans to &quot;hang tight&quot; while they are working to fix it.Many players suggested this could have been avoided if the game included a Server Browser, which allows players to manually choose specific custom servers to join the game. For now, players can wait for the server quality to improve. The issue could also be potentially fixed by following basic steps such as verifying the game files, resetting your router, and allowing the game on Windows Firewall.That's everything you need to know about the second phase of Battlefield 6 Open Beta. To stay updated in real time, keep checking the official Battlefield Comms account on X.Read more related articles here:Best controller settings for BF6 Open BetaBF6 players can't access the game as 250,000+ users queue within an hourBF6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and more