  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • When is Battlefield 6 Beta returning? (Open Beta weekend 2 start date and time) 

When is Battlefield 6 Beta returning? (Open Beta weekend 2 start date and time) 

By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:32 GMT
Battlefield 6 open beta weekend 2
Battlefield 6 gameplay (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 Beta is returning very soon, and with the Open Beta weekend 2 right around the corner, fans are undoubtedly excited to tune into the action once again. The early access and the first weekend of open beta were a huge success. With over 500,000 players joining the beta, this game definitely set one of the highest player counts ever seen in a game's open beta launch.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the release date and time of Battlefield Open Beta weekend 2. Read below to know more.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2 start date and time for all regions

The Battlefield 6 Beta Weekend 2 will go for all regions on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 1 am PT/8 am UTC/1:30 pm IST. Players can pre-emptively log into the game and await the servers to go online. You will also get access to an in-game countdown timer whenever you hover over the different modes, providing you with real-time updates with regards to the start time for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for the BF6 Open Beta weekend 2 for different regions of the world:

Time ZoneStart date and time
Pacific Time (PT)August 5, 2025, at 1 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 5, 2025, at 2 am
Central Time (CT)August 5, 2025, at 3 am
Eastern Time (ET)August 5, 2025, at 4 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 5, 2025, at 8 am
British Summer Time (BST)August 5, 2025, at 9 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 5, 2025, at 11 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 5, 2025, at 1:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 6, 2025, at 4 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 6, 2025, at 5 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 6, 2025, at 6 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 6, 2025, at 8 pm
Ad

With the debut of Open Beta weekend 2, players can expect more maps and even more game modes in BF6. This will enhance the gameplay experience, providing players with an even more detailed insight into what they can expect from the final build of the game when it eventually releases later in the year.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the BF6 Beta returning in the upcoming weekend.

Check out some of our other related guides below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications