Battlefield 6 will have more maps and modes in Open Beta Weekend 2

Battlefield 6 Open Beta just concluded its first weekend session. Players from around the globe showed up in huge numbers during both the Early Access and the first weekend of Open Beta. Longtime franchise fans as well as newcomers got to try out a limited selection of game modes, maps, and weapons, eventually breaking player-count records with BF6 Open Beta.

This article will shed some light on the second Open Beta weekend of Battlefield 6 and what fans can expect from it.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2

The second BF6 Open Beta weekend will remain live from August 14, 2025, till August 17, 2025. It will bring new game modes and maps, expanding the Open Beta Weekend 1 roster.

Daniel Cambrand @TearGasJazzDICE Seeing the reception of the #Battlefield6 Open Beta this weekend was truly overwhelming. Thx to everyone playing and feedbacking! See you all next weekend when we do it all over again, this time including Rush and Squad Deathmatch on Empire State (as well as the previous maps)

In a recent X post, Battlefield 6 Environment Artist Daniel Cambrand expressed his gratitude to fans for playing the game over the past weekend and providing feedback. They further stated that the popular BF franchise game mode Rush, along with Squad Deathmatch, will be featured in Weekend 2 of BF6 Open Beta. A new map, Empire State, will also become available.

The new maps and game modes should enable the Battlefield team to introduce new and fresh experiences over this long weekend ahead. The ever-popular game modes Breakthrough and Conquest will be available as usual, with the latter in "Closed Weapon" format (this limits classes to their signature weapons).

Screenshot from BF6 Open Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Despite being out in Open Beta for only four days, the game has left a mark on its playerbase. Many players claim that it feels more like home than the previous title, Battlefield 2042, ever did. This is further signified by the fact that BF6 broke the record for the highest concurrent player count for a game's beta. With over 517,000+ players, BF6 Open Beta Weekend 1 even surpassed the beta player records of games like Call of Duty and Monster Hunter Wilds.

