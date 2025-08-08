Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:07 GMT
NVP-228E Assault Rifle in BF6 Armory.
Taking a look at the best Assault Rifle loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Assault Rifles in Battlefield 6 are one of the many weapon categories present in EA's latest offering. They are automatic weapons with good damage per bullet, decent range, and mobility. After the Early Access for Battlefield 6 Open Beta went live, players have been experimenting with various weapon classes and creating builds.

Ad

This article will go over the best Assault Rifle loadout for Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Assault Rifle in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

With almost 250,000 players waiting in the queue, while others are busy playing, Battlefield 6 has been witnessing a spectacular amount of reception from its fanbase as well as new players. During this playtime, the most beginner-friendly class to get used to is Assault. And with their signature weapon category being ARs, let us take a look at the best Assault Rifle loadout in BF6.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
NVO-228E Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
NVO-228E Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The NVO-228E is your best bet at dominating matches with the Assault class. This AR comes with a stock loadout that has high damage and recoil. However, with a tuned loadout, this weapon can deliver lethal headshots and take down enemies faster than they can react. Although this AR is not built for hipfire accuracy, the decent ADS time should help out in case enemies pop up right in front of you.

Ad

Let us take a look at the best NVO-228E attachments in BF 6 Open Beta:

  • Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10 AP)
  • Barrel: 409mm Standard (10 AP)
  • Underbarrel: Full Angled (30 AP)
  • Magazine: 40RND Magazine (25 AP)
  • Ammunition: Soft Point (15 AP)
  • Scope: RO-M 1.50X (10 AP)

Also read: Best Carbine loadout to use in BF 6

Loadout and stats of NVO-228E (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Loadout and stats of NVO-228E (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

With this loadout, the NVO Assault Rifle features the following stats:

Ad
  • Hipfire - 40
  • Precision - 35
  • Control - 48
  • Mobility - 53
  • Reload Time - 2.500 s
  • Muzzle Velocity - 671 m/s
  • ADS Time in - 200 ms
  • Headshot Multiplier - x1.70

This weapon loadout rewards players with pristine aim, as the boosted headshot multiplier makes quick work of your opponents. Additionally, the low sprint-to-shoot delay perk for the Assault class helps you react faster and exhaust the 40-bullet magazine in an entire enemy squad.

For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications