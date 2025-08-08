Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6

Assault Rifles in Battlefield 6 are one of the many weapon categories present in EA's latest offering. They are automatic weapons with good damage per bullet, decent range, and mobility. After the Early Access for Battlefield 6 Open Beta went live, players have been experimenting with various weapon classes and creating builds.

This article will go over the best Assault Rifle loadout for Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Best Assault Rifle in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

With almost 250,000 players waiting in the queue, while others are busy playing, Battlefield 6 has been witnessing a spectacular amount of reception from its fanbase as well as new players. During this playtime, the most beginner-friendly class to get used to is Assault. And with their signature weapon category being ARs, let us take a look at the best Assault Rifle loadout in BF6.

NVO-228E Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The NVO-228E is your best bet at dominating matches with the Assault class. This AR comes with a stock loadout that has high damage and recoil. However, with a tuned loadout, this weapon can deliver lethal headshots and take down enemies faster than they can react. Although this AR is not built for hipfire accuracy, the decent ADS time should help out in case enemies pop up right in front of you.

Let us take a look at the best NVO-228E attachments in BF 6 Open Beta:

Muzzle : Double-Port Brake (10 AP)

: Double-Port Brake (10 AP) Barrel : 409mm Standard (10 AP)

: 409mm Standard (10 AP) Underbarrel : Full Angled (30 AP)

: Full Angled (30 AP) Magazine : 40RND Magazine (25 AP)

: 40RND Magazine (25 AP) Ammunition : Soft Point (15 AP)

: Soft Point (15 AP) Scope: RO-M 1.50X (10 AP)

Loadout and stats of NVO-228E (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

With this loadout, the NVO Assault Rifle features the following stats:

Hipfire - 40

- 40 Precision - 35

- 35 Control - 48

- 48 Mobility - 53

- 53 Reload Time - 2.500 s

Muzzle Velocity - 671 m/s

ADS Time in - 200 ms

Headshot Multiplier - x1.70

This weapon loadout rewards players with pristine aim, as the boosted headshot multiplier makes quick work of your opponents. Additionally, the low sprint-to-shoot delay perk for the Assault class helps you react faster and exhaust the 40-bullet magazine in an entire enemy squad.

