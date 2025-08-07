All modes in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is finally live, and if you're thinking of diving in, you might wonder which gameplay options are available. It includes a solid selection of game modes that show off how the new Battlefield feels across different types of matches. Whether you're into full-scale wars with tanks and helicopters or close-quarters infantry action, there’s something for every player.

Ad

A brand-new mode thrown into the mix, plus early signs of what's coming after launch. So if you’re unsure about where to start or what each mode actually offers, here’s a clear rundown of all the game modes available in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

What are all the game modes in Battlefield 6 Open Beta?

Here are all the game modes available in Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Ad

Trending

1) Conquest

You and your team are dropped into a massive map with multiple flags to capture. The more zones you control, the faster the enemy’s tickets bleed. It’s not just about kills, it’s about map control and teamwork.

Game modes list in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Vehicles like tanks, helicopters, and even jets come into play here, so expect large-scale warfare that feels chaotic in the best way. If you want that classic Battlefield experience with big battles, explosions and non-stop action, this is the mode to jump into first.

Ad

2) Breakthrough

Breakthrough is a bit more focused than Conquest. One team pushes forward as attackers, while the other holds the line as defenders. The map is divided into sectors and attackers have to capture each one in order to move up.

It feels more structured, and that actually creates some intense standoffs. Whether you’re storming a bunker or defending a last-chance zone, this mode constantly delivers.

This mode is ideal for those who like having a clear goal and enjoy coordinated, objective-heavy gameplay.

Ad

3) Rush

Rush shares some DNA with Breakthrough but leans even more into tactical play. Here, attackers are trying to plant explosives at M-COM stations, while defenders do everything they can to stop them. Once both bombs are set off, the attackers move to the next zone.

It’s not just about running and gunning. You need to flank, coordinate and sometimes sneak in to pull off a successful bomb plant.

If you want a slightly slower-paced, tactical mode where every decision matters, Rush is a great choice.

Ad

Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platforms

4) Team Deathmatch (TDM)

Team Deathmatch is pure infantry action. No vehicles, no objectives, just two teams going head-to-head and the first one to hit the kill count wins.

The maps are tighter and the action is constant, making it a great mode if you want to warm up, practice your shooting or just get into the action quickly.

When you’re short on time or just want a casual shootout, TDM gets the job done.

Ad

5) Squad Deathmatch

Squad Deathmatch throws four teams into the mix instead of two. That means more enemies to watch out for, more third-party fights and way more unpredictability.

You’ll need to stick with your squad and communicate more if you want to come out on top. Playing solo here usually doesn’t end well.

If you’ve got a group and want a more chaotic spin on TDM, this is worth jumping into.

Ad

6) Domination

The maps in Domination are tighter, there are fewer capture points and everything moves at a quicker pace. There are no vehicles here, it’s all infantry, all the time.

Domination in Battlefield 6(Image via Electronic Arts)

If you enjoy the objective-based gameplay of Conquest but don’t want to deal with long matches or massive maps, Domination gives you that same core experience in a more bite-sized format. This is great if you prefer close-quarters combat and constant movement.

Ad

7) King of the Hill

This one’s exactly what it sounds like, both teams fight over a single capture zone, either fixed or rotating during the match. The team that holds the zone the longest racks up points toward the win.

It’s simple but highly effective, as everyone fights over the same spot, leading to some really intense moments and back-and-forth fights.

If you like fast, high-pressure battles where everyone’s fighting for the same thing, this one’s a lot of fun.

Ad

8) Escalation

Escalation is a brand-new mode in Battlefield 6 that puts a twist on objective play. Instead of multiple zones on the map, you only get one at a time. Once it’s captured, it disappears and a new one appears somewhere else.

This constant shift forces both teams to move across the map and stay alert. It’s designed to keep things fresh and chaotic and it definitely succeeds at that.

Ad

If you’re getting tired of camping or static gameplay, Escalation keeps things moving and unpredictable.

Also read: Battlefield 6 Dominates steam top seller list

This covers everything you need to know about the game modes in Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

For more articles on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.