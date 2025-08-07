Battlefield 6 new weapons system explained: How attachments work

Battlefield 6 Early Access is live, and players are already swarming the game in large numbers. Some of the keen-eyed fans of the franchise might have noticed that some signature weapons have been tossed around among the various classes. Alongside this, the new weapon setups now feature a point system that dictates what combination of attachments players can equip.
This article will shed some light on how attachments work in the new weapons system of Battlefield 6.
How attachments work in Battlefield 6
In EA's latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, the new weapons system requires special attention. This is because attachments, which are unlocked by playing and levelling up the weapon, have attributes called Attachment Points. When modding various weapons with your favorite attachments, these points will be taken into account individually for each gun.
These attributes have a maximum limit of 100 for primary weapons and 60 for secondary weapons. Whenever you equip gun modifications, the total of all attachment attributes cannot exceed the limits mentioned above.
This keeps players from equipping all of the strongest attachments together in one weapon. The compromise in weapon modification that this system creates further promotes a variety in weapon setups.
Signature weapons and perks in Battlefield 6
BF6 has a signature weapon system that grants the infantry classes special weapon perks. This ensures that even in the game modes that don't have weapon class locks, players are compromising certain benefits if they intend to divert away from their class's intended weapon category.
Here is a list of all the classes and their signature weapons and perks:
- Assault: Assault Rifles - Faster draw and switch times, along with better sprint recovery
- Engineer: Sub Machine Guns - Additional hip-fire control
- Support: Machine Guns - No penalty to sprint speed
- Recon: Sniper Rifles - Stabilize aim by holding breath and rechamber bullets quicker between shots.
While the bonuses are not extreme enough to force players onto their signature weapons, they provide a noticeable improvement in gameplay. This is likely intended to steer players toward a more optimized experience in their classes.
