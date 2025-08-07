Battlefield 6 "Secure Boot is not enabled" error: Possible fixes, reasons

The “Secure Boot is not enabled” error in Battlefield 6 commonly occurs when Secure Boot is disabled in your system’s BIOS or UEFI settings. This requirement is part of the game's anti-cheat security measures, designed to offer stronger protection against hackers. Secure Boot ensures that only trusted software loads during Windows startup.This article will guide you through the steps to fix the “Secure Boot is not enabled” error in Battlefield 6.How to fix the &quot;Secure Boot is not enabled&quot; error in Battlefield 6To resolve the “Secure Boot is not enabled” error in Battlefield 6, you need to enable Secure Boot from your system’s BIOS/UEFI. This feature is essential due to the game’s anti-cheat requirements. Before enabling Secure Boot, make sure:TPM 2.0 is enabledYour Windows installation uses the GPT partition style (not MBR)Your BIOS is set to UEFI modeFollow these steps to ensure everything is properly configured:Check if TPM 2.0 is enabledPress Windows + R to open the Run dialog box.Type &quot;tpm.msc&quot; and press Enter.In the window that appears, look under the Status section.If it says “The TPM is ready for use”, you’re good to go.If it says otherwise, you’ll need to enable TPM manually via BIOS. The steps vary by manufacturer (see below for guidance).Also read: All classes in Battlefield 6 explained (Open Beta)Check if your Disk uses GPT or MBRPress Windows + X and select Disk Management.Right-click on your system drive, usually OSDisk (C:), and choose Properties.Go to the Volumes tab and check the Partition Style.If it says GPT, no changes are needed.If it says MBR, follow the steps below to convert it to GPT.Convert MBR to GPTNote: Back up your data before proceeding to be on the safe sidePress Windows + R, type cmd, then press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open Command Prompt with admin rights.Enter the following command to validate:mbr2gpt /validate /disk:0 /allowFullOSIf validation passes, run:mbr2gpt /convert /disk:0 /allowFullOSRestart your PC after the conversion is complete.Enable Secure BootSteps vary slightly depending on your motherboard brand. Below are instructions for popular manufacturers:MSI motherboardsEnter the BIOS and switch to Advanced Mode by pressing F2 or F7, depending on your motherboard model.From the Settings tab, navigate to Security, then click on Trusted Computing.In the list that appears, locate the TPM Device option and select dTPM (Discrete TPM).If available, go to Device Select and choose TPM 2.0.Return to the Settings tab and open Windows OS Configuration.Under Windows Support, select UEFI, and make sure CSM is disabled.Save your changes and restart your system.As it reboots, keep tapping Delete or F2 to re-enter the BIOS.Go back to Windows OS Configuration and select Secure Boot.Enable Secure Boot to meet Battlefield 6's requirements.Finally, save your settings and exit the BIOS.Also read: Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and moreGigabyte motherboardsEnter your BIOS and switch to Advanced Mode by pressing F2 or F7, depending on your motherboard.From the top menu, navigate to the Settings tab and select Miscellaneous.In the new window, locate CPU fTPM or PCH-FW, and ensure that the Firmware TPM switch or PTT is enabled.Save your changes and restart your system.As the system reboots, repeatedly press Delete or F2 to enter BIOS again.This time, go to the Boot tab from the top menu.Scroll down to CSM Support and ensure it's set to UEFI; do not select CSM.Next, click on Secure Boot to enter its settings.Enable Secure Boot to meet Battlefield 6’s anti-cheat requirements.Finally, save your settings and exit BIOS.ASUS motherboardsEnter your BIOS and switch to Advanced Mode by pressing F2 or F7, depending on your model.From the top menu, go to the Advanced tab.Open the CPU fTPM or PCH-FW option.Now, in the new menu, make sure the Firmware TPM switch or PTT is enabled.Save your changes and restart your PC.As the system reboots, keep tapping Delete or F2 to re-enter the BIOS.Next, navigate to the Boot tab and select Secure Boot.Under OS Type, choose UEFI. Also, ensure that CSM is disabled.This will successfully enable Secure Boot in Windows, allowing Battlefield 6 to run without issues.Finally, save your settings and exit the BIOS.After completing the above steps, Secure Boot should be enabled, and Battlefield 6 should launch without triggering the &quot;Secure Boot is not enabled&quot; error.