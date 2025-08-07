All classes in Battlefield 6 explained (Open Beta)

There are different classes in Battlefield 6, and all of them have a unique role to play. Each class gets access to unique weaponry, gadgets, and perks, all of which can be used to further their objectives in the game. Whether you like ploughing through the frontlines or prefer holing up and using sniper rifles, EA's brand-new FPS title caters to all playstyles.

In this article, we will explore the different classes in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Different classes in Battlefield 6 explained

There are a total of four core classes in Battlefield 6. As stated above, they have distinct perks, gadgets, and weapons, all catered to help enhance their effectiveness on the field. As per the official patch, we get access to the following classes in-game:

Assault class

Engineer class

Support class

Recon class

Assault class

Assault class in BF6 (Image via EA)

The Assault class is the frontline segment. They are responsible for pushing through enemy defenses using some of the most powerful weapons in the game. They have high mobility, and players who have a thirst for high-octane gameplay should definitely opt for this class.

Assault-class characters get access to two primary weapons. This allows them to set the field ablaze.

Engineer class

Engineers can easily take down vehicles in BF6 (Image via EA)

Engineers are the perfect deterrent to artillery in Battlefield 6. Equipped with a variety of gadgets that deal massive destruction, the Engineers can easily take down enemy helicopters, tanks, and jet planes. Furthermore, they get access to unique perks that allow them to repair friendly vehicles and equipment, including pre-placed weapons.

Support class

The Support class is the backbone of a team (Image via EA)

The Support class is one of the most crucial classes in Battlefield 6. Equipped with LMGs, players in this segment lay down suppressive fire to help their team push objectives. They can drop heal crates, ammo crates, and provide you with cover whenever you need it. They serve as the team's backbone, and without an optimal team of support players, your team will crumble.

They generally play around the mid-line. They set up deployable cover, anti-grenade devices, and throw around ammo and health pouches to ensure that their teammates are stacked with ammunition and healing.

Recon class

As the Recon class, you get access to snipers (Image via EA)

Offering high-risk, high-reward gameplay, Recon is one of the toughest classes in Battlefield 6. Equipped with a sniper, you play far away from the main battle and help pinpoint enemies. Your goal is to find high ground and tactically guide your team for a strategic victory.

Being far away from the main crux of the battle, you have to ensure that all your shots count. You need to have a good understanding of your weapon trajectory, and when the time comes, you need to be able to control the laser designator to guide missiles to enemy territory. It's a tough job, but extremely rewarding when you can pull it off.

That's everything that you need to know about the different classes in Battlefield 6.

