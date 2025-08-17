5 things Battlefield 6 needs to change before official release

Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2 is about to end in a few hours, and it broke the record for the highest player count in a game's beta. Accommodating 500,000+ players, this Open Beta, spread across two weekends, has had an overall positive reception. However, there are more than a couple of noteworthy changes players have discussed over the two weekends.
This article will go over five things that Battlefield 6 needs to change before its official release in October this year.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's personal opinions.
Changes that Battlefield 6 needs to address before its release
1) Improvements to overall map size and structure
Map sizes were a hot topic during both Open Beta weekends. The Battlefield franchise is known to feature some large-scale maps that easily accommodate 64 players with numerous objectives. However, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta lacked large-scale maps.
This boils down to the fact that the game is just in its Beta phase, and the BF Team likely wanted to keep things concise with smaller maps. However, the lack of bigger maps, even though Liberation Peak was present, made players question the future of the title.
Map sizes are something that the Battlefield team needs to address, especially considering how many veterans decided to return during this Open Beta.
2) Separating Ammo resupply from the Support class
The classes in Battlefield 6 have provided a quirky experience where the Support is responsible for both ammunition and health resupply, while the Engineer is only tasked with objectives pertaining to vehicles. If there isn't a vehicle in play, the Engineers feel pointless.
In order to address this problem, the ammunition supply bag and health supply bag need to be separated and then given to the Engineers and Supports, respectively. This will create more opportunities for players to choose Engineer, while ensuring that Supports are not completely hammered down.
3) Cooldown in tactical slide
Movement tech, including tactical slide and slide jumps, has no place in Battlefield. The players of this franchise never focused on spamming movement or meta loadouts. Instead, it's the effective use of vehicles in tandem with infantry to play the objective with the primary focus on tickets.
The newer generation of gamers can be catered to with smaller maps and corridors, where slide spamming can get you across the map. However, the future of BF6 also relies on how well the veteran and loyal Battlefield fanbase finds the game.
As such, putting a cooldown on the tactical slide not only increases the skill ceiling by forcing players to position well, but also rewards gamers who are smart and controlled with their movement.
4) Player spotting
Player spotting has been all over the place in Battlefield 6 Open Beta. There were several moments in both weekends where enemies were getting spotted even in the most visually challenging scenarios. This creates unfair situations that can cause entire teams to lose objectives or get caught out of position.
Introducing a limited range for player spotting can fix this, not only for snipers trying to hide their position, but also for teams that intend to flank to take an enemy by surprise. High visibility gives rise to more problems than its intended purpose to help gamers. Therefore, toning it down before the release can help slow down the pace of the game.
5) User Interface
The User Interface of Battlefield 6 Open Beta has been criticized as can be fairly confusing. Players have been voicing their concerns regarding this, with some even suggesting a move back to the simplistic menu format of previous titles like Battlefield 3, 4, and V.
Currently, it takes a lot of effort and time to find a particular option in the Settings menu. Not only does this make it unintuitive, but it also wastes time, especially for players who are changing their settings in the middle of a match.
With the BF6 team acknowledging the UI concerns and how they are open to change, the return of a familiar design might just be enough to satisfy those struggling with the new user interface.
