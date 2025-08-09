Best SMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 players are picking up new and shuffled classes and trying out signature weapons during its Open Beta. Among the most popular among these weapon categories is SMGs, and they can be quite hard to place given their damage drop-off in long ranges and the noticeably inferior performance compared to the M87 shotgun at point-blank range.
After some testing, SMGs are found to be the perfect tool for players who like to hipfire while abusing movement tech. So, this article will highlight the best SMG in Battlefield 6 and provide a dependable loadout players can use during the Open Beta.
Note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Best SMG in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
Battlefield 6 is witnessing massive player counts both in-game and players waiting in the queue. Once you get to the matches, that's where you see players trying out various loadouts for all the different weapon categories.
The Engineer class, in particular, has had a little change in its signature weapon category, and now they are encouraged to run SMGs thanks to the new class-specific perk.
The best SMG you can pick up in Battlefield 6 Open Beta is the PW7A2. Despite having only two options, it stands out thanks to its fire rate and hip-fire accuracy. Since the Engineer class gets a signature weapon perk that boosts hipfire accuracy, the PW7A2 can be a lethal machine in close-range combat.
Best PW7A2 loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
The PW7A2 is the only weapon that can outmaneuver the deadly M87 shotgun at close range when combined with good movement tech. So, let's go over an SMG build that prioritizes reaction time with quick ADS speed as well as high hipfire accuracy:
- Muzzle: Linear Compensator (10 AP)
- Barrel: 180mm Standard (10 AP)
- Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby (30 AP)
- Magazine: 30RND Fast Mag (10 AP)
- Ammunition: Full Metal Jacket (5 AP)
- Sight: CCO 2.00X (10 AP)
- Right Accessory: 50 MW Green (20 AP)
With this loadout, the PW7A2 SMG has the following stats and attributes:
- Hipfire - 71
- Precision - 42
- Control - 55
- Mobility - 75
- Reload Time - 1.888 s
- Muzzle Velocity - 600 m/s
- ADS Time in - 133 ms
- Headshot Multiplier - x1.35
Being able to hipfire with high accuracy and having a low ADS time helps reactive players adapt to tough situations better. This PW7A2 loadout allows you to commit to movement tech without having to worry about ADS times and getting caught out in unfavorable scenarios. However, the low damage per bullet can cause some problems when trying to kill targets at mid-range.
