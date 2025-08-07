Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1 challenges: All rewards and how to get them

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1 will kick off on August 9, 2025, and will run across two weekends, with each having its own set of in-game challenges. Completing these challenges will grant players exciting rewards, some of which are exclusive only to the first or second rounds of the beta. All the earned rewards will be available on October 10, 2025, when the game gets a full release.

Ad

This article will go over all the challenges and rewards you will come across during Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1: Challenges and rewards explained

Battlefield 6 beta rewards (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1 will run from August 9 to August 10, 2025, marking the start of the official open beta. The first week will have seven challenges, each with its unique reward.

Ad

Trending

Here are all seven challenges and how you can earn them in-game.

Challenges Rewards Reach level 10. Lights Out Player Card Background Reach level 15. Rising Star Character Skin Reach level 20. Night Terror Weapon Charm Get 50 close-quarter kills (within 10 meters) as an Assault class player. Striking Distance Weapon Package Revive 100 teammates as a Support class player. Own The Night Weapon Sticker Repair a total of 3,000 vehicle HP as an Engineer class player. After Dark Weapon Sticker Spot 300 enemies as a Recon class player. Seeker Character Skin

Ad

These are the seven challenges you will face in Battlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1. Once you finish all the challenges, you will earn the rewards, which can be used after the game's full release on October 10, 2025. Therefore, once earned, the rewards will still be with you even after the beta phase ends.

The beta phase will have engaging and destructive game modes such as Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Domination, as well as King of the Hill. The maps included in the BF6 beta are all based on real-life locations around the world, such as Cairo, Tajikistan, and Gibraltar.

Ad

During the Battlefield 6 Beta Week 1, it may be best to experiment with the class system of the game. This is especially rewarding because of the separate challenges for Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon classes. It will also allow you to learn the special roles of each of the classes.

The immersive maps of the game may also take you some time to get adjusted to fully. Weekend 2 will further push the players' BF6 experience with new rewards, new modes, as well as the new Empire State map set in New York City.

Ad

Read more Battlefield 6-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.