Knowing about the best weapons to use in Battlefield 6 Open Beta will ensure that you can dominate over your opposition with ease. EA's brand-new shooter is going live for its beta launch on August 7, 2025, and if you want to win your gunfights and secure a few wins for your team, it's best that you get your hands on the top-tier weaponry available in the game.

In this article, we will explore the best weapons you can use in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Best weapons you can use to dominate in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

There are seven different weapon classes in the game, and naturally, each of them has its very own meta guns in the mix. Depending on which character class you are choosing, and the kind of playstyle that suits you, we have curated a list of the best weapons from different classes that you can use in BF6.

Here is a list of all the meta weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta right now:

NVO-228E - Assault Rifle

PW7A2 - SMG

L110 - LMG

M4A1 - Carbine

SVK-8.6 - DMR

M87A1 - Shotgun

NVO-228E - Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle gameplay in BF6 (Image via EA)

Assault rifles serve as the jack-of-all-trades. Amongst the different ARs available in-game, we believe that the NVO-228E is the best meta assault rifle currently during the BF6 beta. Its high rate of fire, accuracy, and consistency across medium-range combat make it the perfect pick for all players. The gun also offers great mobility, allowing you to quickly reposition during gunfights.

PW7A2 - SMG

When it comes to choosing the best SMG, we believe PW7A2 is the right pick. It outperforms other guns in its class. Its close-range capability is terrifying. It's an extremely high rate of fire that shreds through enemies, eviscerating them from sight with ease.

L110 - LMG

If you're a Support player, LMG is going to be your best friend. The L110 is, in our opinion, one of the weapons to use in Battlefield 6. Its suppressive fire capability is great, but better yet, it can dish out some serious damage in mid-range combat.

M4A1 - Carbine

M4A1 Carbine (Image via EA)

The M4A1 Carbine has a high fire rate and is a fantastic weapon to use for close-mid range combat. It does have a strong recoil kick, but if you can master it, it arguably snatches the top spot when it comes to choosing the best weapons in Battlefield 6.

If you can withstand its strong kickback, you can easily shred enemies from far away. Its versatility makes it meta-tier in the game.

SVK-8.6 - DMR

If slow and precise gunplay is your forte, the SVK-8.6 is the perfect pick for you. Offering more mobility than a sniper rifle, but packing a much stronger punch than an AR, Designated Marksmen Rifles, or DMRs, fill the vacuum between the aforementioned weapon classes.

The SVK-8.6 is smooth, stable, and extremely precise. If your shooting approach is slow and calculated, this weapon can net you some easy kills across quite long distances.

M87A1 - Shotgun

Shotgun gameplay in BF6 (Image via EA)

The M87A1 shotgun is arguably the best weapon to use in Battlefield 6. It is the strongest shotgun in the game. A default accessible weapon for the Assault class, you can easily plough through enemy forces with this weapon. Being a shotgun, it of course dominates in close-quarter gunplay, but is versatile enough to be used for medium-range combat if necessary.

That's everything that you need to know about the best weapons to use in Battlefield 6.

