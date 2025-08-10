Battlefield 6 open beta end time for all regions

Many players are looking for the Battlefield 6 open beta end time. The first weekend of the title's open beta testing is currently live, and it is already the second day. With the servers closing down for the week in a few hours, you might want to know when you will be forced to stop playing the game.In this article, we will list the Battlefield 6 open beta end time for different regions, along with the start and end times of the second beta weekend.Battlefield 6 open beta weekend 1 end timeThe first Battlefield 6 open beta weekend will end on August 11 at 11 am PT (Pacific Time). At the time of writing, a little less than 20 hours are left in the first open beta. If you haven't tried the game yet, now is definitely the time to jump in and get a taste.Here's the end date and time of Battlefield 6 open beta for different regions:Time ZonesWeekend 1 end date and timePacific Time (PT) August 11, 2025, at 1 amMountain Time (MT) August 11, 2025, at 2 amCentral Time (CT) August 11, 2025, at 3 amEastern Time (ET) August 11, 2025, at 4 amCoordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 11, 2025, at 8 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 11, 2025, at 9 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 11, 2025, at 10 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 11, 2025, at 11 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 11, 2025, at 11 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 11, 2025, at 1:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST) August 11, 2025, at 4 pmJapan Standard Time (JST) August 11, 2025, at 5 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 11, 2025, at 6pmAlso read: Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 Weekend 2 Open Beta start timeFor the open beta weekend two, you will have to wait till August 14, 1 am PT. Players from all over the world can again log into the game at the following time:Time ZonesWeekend 2 start date and timePacific Time (PT) August 14, 2025, at 1 amMountain Time (MT) August 14, 2025, at 2 amCentral Time (CT) August 14, 2025, at 3 amEastern Time (ET) August 14, 2025, at 4 amCoordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 14, 2025, at 8 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 14, 2025, at 9 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 14, 2025, at 10 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 14, 2025, at 11 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 14, 2025, at 11 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 14, 2025, at 1:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST) August 14, 2025, at 4 pmJapan Standard Time (JST) August 14, 2025, at 5 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 14, 2025, at 6pmRead more: Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 Weekend 2 Open Beta end timeWeekend two of the Battlefield 6 open beta will end on August 17, 1 am PT. This will also be a two-day play test that anyone can join.However, once weekend two of the open beta testing is over, you will have to wait till the title's launch to play it. Battlefield 6 will launch on Oct 10, 2025, and it will cost $69.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Phantom edition.The second weekend of the open beta will be the last time you get to experience the game for free.The end date for weekend two across various regions are:Time ZonesWeekend 2 end date and timePacific Time (PT) August 17, 2025, at 1 amMountain Time (MT) August 17, 2025, at 2 amCentral Time (CT) August 17, 2025, at 3 amEastern Time (ET) August 17, 2025, at 4 amCoordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 17, 2025, at 8 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 17, 2025, at 9 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 17, 2025, at 10 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 17, 2025, at 11 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 17, 2025, at 11 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 17, 2025, at 1:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST) August 17, 2025, at 4 pmJapan Standard Time (JST) August 17, 2025, at 5 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 17, 2025, at 6pmCheck out the following Battlefield 6 articles of Sportskeeda:How to turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error: Possible fixes, reasonsPlayStation reward for Battlefield 6 Open Beta: How to get Advance Party skinHow to use bipods in Battlefield 6 open beta