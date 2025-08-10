Battlefield 6 open beta end time for all regions

By Manish Das
Published Aug 10, 2025 14:32 GMT
Battlefield 6 open beta end time for all regions
Battlefield 6 open beta end time (Image via EA)

Many players are looking for the Battlefield 6 open beta end time. The first weekend of the title's open beta testing is currently live, and it is already the second day. With the servers closing down for the week in a few hours, you might want to know when you will be forced to stop playing the game.

Ad

In this article, we will list the Battlefield 6 open beta end time for different regions, along with the start and end times of the second beta weekend.

Battlefield 6 open beta weekend 1 end time

The first Battlefield 6 open beta weekend will end on August 11 at 11 am PT (Pacific Time). At the time of writing, a little less than 20 hours are left in the first open beta. If you haven't tried the game yet, now is definitely the time to jump in and get a taste.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Here's the end date and time of Battlefield 6 open beta for different regions:

Time ZonesWeekend 1 end date and time
Pacific Time (PT) August 11, 2025, at 1 am
Mountain Time (MT) August 11, 2025, at 2 am
Central Time (CT) August 11, 2025, at 3 am
Eastern Time (ET) August 11, 2025, at 4 am
Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 11, 2025, at 8 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 11, 2025, at 9 am
Central European Summer Time (CEST)August 11, 2025, at 10 am
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 11, 2025, at 11 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 11, 2025, at 11 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 11, 2025, at 1:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST) August 11, 2025, at 4 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST) August 11, 2025, at 5 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 11, 2025, at 6pm
Ad

Also read: Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Weekend 2 Open Beta start time

For the open beta weekend two, you will have to wait till August 14, 1 am PT. Players from all over the world can again log into the game at the following time:

Time ZonesWeekend 2 start date and time
Pacific Time (PT) August 14, 2025, at 1 am
Mountain Time (MT) August 14, 2025, at 2 am
Central Time (CT) August 14, 2025, at 3 am
Eastern Time (ET) August 14, 2025, at 4 am
Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 14, 2025, at 8 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 14, 2025, at 9 am
Central European Summer Time (CEST)August 14, 2025, at 10 am
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 14, 2025, at 11 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 14, 2025, at 11 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 14, 2025, at 1:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST) August 14, 2025, at 4 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST) August 14, 2025, at 5 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 14, 2025, at 6pm
Ad

Read more: Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Weekend 2 Open Beta end time

Weekend two of the Battlefield 6 open beta will end on August 17, 1 am PT. This will also be a two-day play test that anyone can join.

However, once weekend two of the open beta testing is over, you will have to wait till the title's launch to play it. Battlefield 6 will launch on Oct 10, 2025, and it will cost $69.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Phantom edition.

Ad

The second weekend of the open beta will be the last time you get to experience the game for free.

The end date for weekend two across various regions are:

Time ZonesWeekend 2 end date and time
Pacific Time (PT) August 17, 2025, at 1 am
Mountain Time (MT) August 17, 2025, at 2 am
Central Time (CT) August 17, 2025, at 3 am
Eastern Time (ET) August 17, 2025, at 4 am
Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)August 17, 2025, at 8 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST)August 17, 2025, at 9 am
Central European Summer Time (CEST)August 17, 2025, at 10 am
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 17, 2025, at 11 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 17, 2025, at 11 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 17, 2025, at 1:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST) August 17, 2025, at 4 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST) August 17, 2025, at 5 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 17, 2025, at 6pm
Ad

Check out the following Battlefield 6 articles of Sportskeeda:

About the author
Manish Das

Manish Das

Twitter icon

Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.

He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.

Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.

Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications