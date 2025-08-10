How to use bipods in Battlefield 6 open beta

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 10, 2025 08:32 GMT
Exploring ways to use the bipod in Battlefield 6(Image via Electronic Arts)
This guide explains how to use the bipod in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you’ve been playing Battlefield 6 and are frustrated by your weapon’s recoil, the bipod might just be your best solution. This foldable, two-legged stand attaches to your weapon and, when deployed, anchors your gun to the ground or a surface. As a result, you reduce recoil significantly while maintaining stability. This is a lifesaver for high-recoil guns, such as LMGs, which can be difficult to control when firing for more than a second or two.

With a bipod, you can lock your sights on the target and maintain steady fire. In the open beta, the game doesn’t explain how to use a bipod clearly, which is why many players either ignore it or don’t realize its utility.

Thus, this guide details how to use it effectively in Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 open beta: How to use bipods

Getting a bipod to work isn’t complicated, although its positioning is crucial. Follow these steps:

Trending
  • Find a stable spot: You have two options: go prone directly on the ground or get behind low cover, like sandbags, short walls, or debris that’s around waist height.
  • Aim down sights: The bipod only kicks in when you’re aiming, so get your crosshairs where you want them before deploying.
  • Hit the deploy key: On PC, the default key is F. Press it while aiming to mount the weapon.
  • Check for stability: There’s no on-screen icon or animation, but you’ll feel the difference instantly. Your gun will not fluctuate, and recoil will be greatly reduced.
Here are some tips to use the bipod effectively:

  • Stay hidden while prone: Being on the ground makes you easier to spot if you’re in the open. Pick grass, shadows, or terrain dips to stay concealed.
  • Cover gives you options: Mounting on an object lets you fire from a safer position while keeping your head protected.
  • Remember, it won’t work standing: You can’t just place a bipod in the open while upright; it needs to be placed on the ground or a surface.
  • Perfect for suppression: LMGs and some DMRs become laser-accurate with a bipod, making them great for locking down chokepoints or pinning enemies.
  • Avoid tunnel vision: A bipod locks you in place, so keep an eye on your flanks and be ready to move if the fight shifts.
Whether you’re defending an objective or covering a sniper’s flank, the extra stability provided by a bipod lets you focus on timing your shots instead of wrestling with your weapon.

Once you get comfortable using it in Battlefield 6, you’ll realize that it gives you an edge over many other aggressive players.

Bhargav Ghosh

