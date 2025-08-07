Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasons

The Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error has been quite rampant. With the game's debut on August 7, 2025, there have been quite a few reports of the title crashing after its open-beta launch. EA has been hard at work when it comes to BF6, and the official gameplay trailers are definite proof of that. However, it becomes increasingly frustrating when the community cannot access the game, and they keep getting booted out of the main menu.

In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for the Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error and how we can potentially fix it. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error

Since Battlefield 6 is currently in its open beta phase, it's natural for the game to have some flaws. With the game going live on August 7, 2025, the queue of players who are waiting to hop in far exceeds the capability of the servers designated for the game. Naturally, players are experiencing some form of disturbance, be it getting booted out of online matches, or the game crashing directly in some instances.

Now, if the Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error is a server-side issue, you have to wait for an official hotfix to help bypass the problem. However, if there's something wrong on the client-side (on your end), there are some solutions you can implement to potentially solve the problem.

Potential fixes for Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error

In case the crashes you are experiencing are due to issues on the client-side, you can try some of these fixes to potentially bypass it:

1) Restart the game

Quit the game and relaunch BF6 (Image via EA)

One of the simplest and most effective solutions to fixing most issues is to restart the game. If you keep getting booted out of the game, or your game crashes immediately when you hop into a match, we believe that you should first restart the title from the main menu.

For the most part, this should fix the problem and allow you to play the game with ease.

2) Verify game files

Verifying BF6 game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

Considering the fact that BF6 servers have been under tremendous load since they've allowed players to preload the title, we believe that there might have been some hiccups if you pre-downloaded the game prior to the open beta launch.

Alternatively, if you have faulty internet or your PC crashed during the installation process, you might have some corrupted BF6 game files causing erratic crashes. To fix this, you can simply verify the integrity of your game files using Steam or your preferred launcher.

If you are on Steam, follow these steps to verify the integrity of game files:

Launch Steam and proceed to log in using your credentials.

Go to your game library, and from there, navigate to Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Right-click on the title, and click on 'Properties'. This will open up a new pop-up window.

Here, navigate to the 'Installed Files' tab.

Click on the 'Verify the integrity of game files' to start the verification process.

Once done, Steam will automatically re-check all game files, remove all corrupted data, and replace them with a fresh version of the same. After opting for this process, you should no longer be facing any crashes.

3) Run as Administrator

If the above-mentioned solutions do not work, you can try running the game in Administrator mode. This allows the application to have elevated access to your computer, giving it the privilege to modify certain systems to help run smoothly. You can opt for this step to potentially bypass the Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error.

That's everything that you need to know about the Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error.

