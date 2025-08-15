Battlefield 6 DirectX error: Possible fixes and reasons

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 13:14 GMT
Battlefield 6 DirectX error: Possible fixes and reasons
Battlefield 6 DirectX error fixes explored with steps (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 DirectX error could be caused by a multitude of problems. In simple terms, the job of DirectX is to act as a bridge between the game and the PC's graphics drivers, allowing smooth functioning. This also allows developers to provide players with a smooth and rich gameplay experience. Naturally, issues with the graphics systems could cause the error.

This article will go over possible reasons and fixes for the Battlefield 6 DirectX error.

Battlefield 6 DirectX error: Why it happens and how to fix it, explored

Outdated graphics drivers

One of the most common reasons for the DirectX error could be outdated graphics drivers. This is an easy problem to fix, and you can do so based on your PC's hardware choice. Here are some steps that might help for different GPUs:

  • Nvidia: Go to the Nvidia app on your PC and click on the Drivers tab. From there, you can select the Game Ready Drivers option and download the necessary updates.
  • AMD: Go to the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app. From the home screen, you can check for updates and download any suggested driver updates with ease.
You can download the necessary updates and then restart the game to see if you've successfully tackled the Battlefield 6 DirectX error.

Incompatible video settings

If your system's hardware is not able to meet the demands made by the graphics settings, it could lead to a crash or DirectX error in the BF6 Open Beta. In the game, you can adjust some settings to ensure this does not happen. Here's how:

  • In the game, go to the Options menu.
  • Next, go to Graphics>Graphic Settings.
  • Here, turn all settings to low, especially the Mesh Quality and Texture Quality. This method will reduce the load on your PC's hardware.
Reducing the graphics quality settings is perhaps the easiest way to ensure that the game does not overload your PC and cause a crash. It can also help you avoid the Battlefield 6 DirectX error.

Turn off overlays

Overlays on Battlefield 6 may also cause problems, heating up the system more than necessary. If you have software like the MSI Afterburner or RivaTuner running in the background, simply exit them and try to run the game again. This can potentially help fix the error.

Corrupt files

Verifying file integrity via Steam (Image via Steam)
Verifying file integrity via Steam (Image via Steam)

Finally, you can identify and reinstall corrupt files via Steam. Corrupt files may cause the Battlefield 6 DirectX error, but they can be replaced quickly:

  • Open Steam and go to your Library.
  • Here, right-click on the game and go to the Properties menu.
  • Go to Installed Files > Verify the integrity of game files.

This will run a quick process where Steam will identify any corrupt files and replace them with new healthy ones. Once done, you may want to restart your PC and enter the game again.

