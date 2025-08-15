Former cheat dev claims viral Battlefield 6 gameplay by Riley is not genuine

Twitch streamer and Vtuber @rileycs_ has generated significant buzz in the FPS community with their Battlefield 6 gameplay. They gained attention after known cheat developer @EnclaveEmily accused the streamer of cheating using a mouse sim aimbot. Riley has been a hot topic among Battlefield fans, as many suspect the Vtuber for using hacks in their gameplay.This article covers everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding Riley's Battlefield 6 gameplay.Former cheat developer questions authenticity of RileyCS's viral Battlefield 6 gameplayAs mentioned, the FPS community is suspicious of Riley's viral Battlefield 6 gameplay. Cheat developer EnclaveEmily claimed the streamer is using cheats to get an unfair advantage, explaining Riley is abusing the game with a mouse sim aimbot. This cheat system mimics natural mouse movements to lock on to targets while showcasing a natural recoil pattern.Also read: PlayStation reward for Battlefield 6 Open Beta: How to get Advance Party skinThis outside cheat can remain undetected by Battlefield 6’s Javelin anti-cheat as the game is still in Open Beta. Riley's Twitch and X pages contain various clips that showcase high-skilled Battlefield 6 gameplay where the creator can be seen locking on and destroying players in multiplayer lobbies. There are various clips where Riley can be seen killing multiple opponents with 180-degree flicks.Also read: How to reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6EnclaveEmily said the VTuber used a narrow Field of View (FOV), making the alleged aimbot less obvious to viewers. Twitch briefly banned the creator due to mass reports. It is difficult to determine the authenticity of gameplay without direct access to the hardware, which could explain why the accused remains unbanned in Battlefield 6.Riley has had a firm stand on the situation, denying all the allegations by posting hand-cam footage in live Battlefield 6 gameplay. However, no ban has been imposed, and all the claims are still unproven. The community is still divided on the matter, where many content creators share mixed opinions on the issue, as EA or Twitch has yet to confirm the accusations.Also read: Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open BetaRead more about Battlefield 6:&quot;Will boot stomp CoD this year&quot;: Former Blizzard president praises Battlefield 6All weapons in Battlefield 6 Open BetaBattlefield 6 infinite loading screen error: Possible fixes, reasonsAll Battlefield 6 Open Beta known issues so far