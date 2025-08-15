  • home icon
  Former cheat dev claims viral Battlefield 6 gameplay by Riley is not genuine

Former cheat dev claims viral Battlefield 6 gameplay by Riley is not genuine

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:42 GMT
Is RileyCS hacking in Battlefield 6? (Image via X/@rileycs_ || Electronic Arts)

Twitch streamer and Vtuber @rileycs_ has generated significant buzz in the FPS community with their Battlefield 6 gameplay. They gained attention after known cheat developer @EnclaveEmily accused the streamer of cheating using a mouse sim aimbot. Riley has been a hot topic among Battlefield fans, as many suspect the Vtuber for using hacks in their gameplay.

This article covers everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding Riley's Battlefield 6 gameplay.

Former cheat developer questions authenticity of RileyCS's viral Battlefield 6 gameplay

As mentioned, the FPS community is suspicious of Riley's viral Battlefield 6 gameplay. Cheat developer EnclaveEmily claimed the streamer is using cheats to get an unfair advantage, explaining Riley is abusing the game with a mouse sim aimbot. This cheat system mimics natural mouse movements to lock on to targets while showcasing a natural recoil pattern.

This outside cheat can remain undetected by Battlefield 6’s Javelin anti-cheat as the game is still in Open Beta. Riley's Twitch and X pages contain various clips that showcase high-skilled Battlefield 6 gameplay where the creator can be seen locking on and destroying players in multiplayer lobbies. There are various clips where Riley can be seen killing multiple opponents with 180-degree flicks.

EnclaveEmily said the VTuber used a narrow Field of View (FOV), making the alleged aimbot less obvious to viewers. Twitch briefly banned the creator due to mass reports. It is difficult to determine the authenticity of gameplay without direct access to the hardware, which could explain why the accused remains unbanned in Battlefield 6.

Riley has had a firm stand on the situation, denying all the allegations by posting hand-cam footage in live Battlefield 6 gameplay. However, no ban has been imposed, and all the claims are still unproven. The community is still divided on the matter, where many content creators share mixed opinions on the issue, as EA or Twitch has yet to confirm the accusations.

