PlayStation reward for Battlefield 6 Open Beta: How to get Advance Party skin

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 09, 2025 10:38 GMT
Battlefield 6 PS5 reward unlock details explored (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 PS5 reward unlock details explored (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 will require PS Plus for playing online and has been confirmed on the official PlayStation store page. Fans will likely be able to play the Battlefield 6 Open Beta without the console’s digital subscription. Apart from that, EA seems to have reserved a special reward for all PS5 and PS5 Pro users who participate in the game’s test phase. This could be an exclusive item only for PlayStation players, as it does not appear for either PC or Xbox.

This article will highlight how you can get the Advance Party skin in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to get Advance Party skin in Battlefield 6

As mentioned earlier, you will need to have a PlayStation 5 or the Pro version to be able to claim the exclusive reward. Here is a quick guide that you can use to get this cosmetic for your account:

  • Download and install Battlefield 6 Open Beta on your PS console.
  • Boot up the game and complete any necessary login procedures to set up your account.
  • Once you reach the main menu, you can go ahead and play any of the available game modes for this beta period.
  • You will receive the “Advance Party” skin for your character as a reward for playing the game on the console.
Also read: Battlefield 6 Open Beta server status: Is it working right now?

It is important to note that the reward may appear in your inventory after a few matches or directly when you start playing the game. Regardless, this is an item that is only available for PS5 players.

The Advance Party cosmetic itself is not that different from the normal soldier characters within the game. The only difference seems to be a bright blue accent around some elements of the soldier, which likely signifies that the player is playing on a PlayStation console.

Apart from this exclusive drop for PS5, fans can earn some drops directly from watching their favorite creators on Twitch. The first wave of drops includes the Imperial Soldier Skin, Landslide Soldier Skin, Mimic Weapons Package, and the Shattered Vehicle Skin. All of these drops can be claimed by simply spending the required number of hours on Battlefield 6 streams. Make sure to link your EA accounts on Twitch to streamline the process and receive all the items directly in the game.



Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma



