Battlefield 6 Open Beta server status: Is it working right now?

Published Aug 09, 2025 09:14 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta server status explored at launch (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta server officially went live on August 9, 2025. This marks the first of two weekends of the Open Beta phase for the upcoming EA Games title set for full release on October 10. The first (current) round of the phase will go on until August 10, and the second and final round will run from August 14 to 17.

The first weekend also marks the official end of the Early Access phase. That being said, as of August 9, 2 am PT, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta server is currently online and working. Here's more on what to expect.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta server status: How long is the server online, and what to look out for

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta server went online on August 9, 2025, at 1 am PT / 8 am UTC. This is in line with the earlier announcements made by EA regarding the game's beta testing phase.

It also implies Battlefield 6 servers are working smoothly and so far haven't faced any delays or unexpected crashes. This first phase of the Open Beta will come to an end on August 11 at 1 am PT / 8 am UTC.

The Early Access phase, open to only BF Labs registrants and certain creators, has come to a close with the first weekend of the official Open Beta, and now the game is available globally to as many players as the servers can accommodate. So, there are no registrations or forms required to download and play it.

Enthusiasts can still attempt to download and play the Battlefield 6 Open Beta via Steam, PlayStation Store, or Microsoft Store. The download process is simple and does not involve complicated steps.

The official Battlefield Comms page celebrated the start of the beta on August 9, 2025, at about 1:30 am PT:

"Early Access has now concluded, and Open Beta is underway!"

The most recent player reports on the official Battlefield subreddit confirm the game is playable, and many fans have posted their feedback about the gameplay. This further works to confirm that the Battlefield 6 Open Beta servers are functioning smoothly and are operational at the start of the beta.

Regardless, in any case, the BF6 Comms page on X will likely respond to any hitches or unplanned server outages if such an occurrence becomes widespread. Therefore, players are advised to keep an eye on the official channel.

Edited by Angad Sharma
bell-icon Manage notifications