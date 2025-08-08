Battlefield 6 Open Beta start time for all regions

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:37 GMT
Exploring Battlefield 6 Open Beta timings for all regions(Image via Electronic Arts)
Exploring Battlefield 6 Open Beta timings for all regions(Image via Electronic Arts)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is almost here, and players around the world are getting ready to jump in. With two full weekends of access plus early entry for some, it’s the perfect chance to experience the action ahead of the game's full release later this year.

In this article, we’ll go over the exact start times for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta across all major regions, including early access and the second open weekend.

Battlefield 6 early access Open Beta start time

The early access version of the beta will go live on Wednesday, August 7, at 8:00 AM UTC. You’ll get access to this version if you:

  • Pre-ordered the game
  • Have EA Play or Game Pass Ultimate
  • Signed up for Battlefield Labs or claimed a Twitch Drop
Here’s when early access begins by region:

  • Pacific Time (PT): 1:00 AM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 2:00 AM
  • Central Time (CT): 3:00 AM
  • Eastern Time (ET): 4:00 AM
  • UK (BST): 9:00 AM
  • Central Europe (CEST): 10:00 AM
  • India (IST): 1:30 PM
  • China (CST): 4:00 PM
  • Japan (JST): 5:00 PM
  • Australia (AEST): 6:00 PM

Battlefield 6 Open Beta start time (Weekend 1)

The full Open Beta kicks off for everyone on Friday, August 9, at 8:00 AM UTC. You won’t need a code or pre-order, just download and jump in.

Given below are the start times by region:

  • Pacific Time (PT): 1:00 AM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 2:00 AM
  • Central Time (CT): 3:00 AM
  • Eastern Time (ET): 4:00 AM
  • UK (BST): 9:00 AM
  • Central Europe (CEST): 10:00 AM
  • India (IST): 1:30 PM
  • China (CST): 4:00 PM
  • Japan (JST): 5:00 PM
  • Australia (AEST): 6:00 PM

Battlefield 6 Open Beta start time (Weekend 2)

Weekend 2 is also fully open and begins on Wednesday, August 14, at 8:00 AM UTC. There are no restrictions or access barriers either.

Start times for the Open Beta will remain the same for Weekend 2:

  • Pacific Time (PT): 1:00 AM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 2:00 AM
  • Central Time (CT): 3:00 AM
  • Eastern Time (ET): 4:00 AM
  • UK (BST): 9:00 AM
  • Central Europe (CEST): 10:00 AM
  • India (IST): 1:30 PM
  • China (CST): 4:00 PM
  • Japan (JST): 5:00 PM
  • Australia (AEST): 6:00 PM

Battlefield 6 Open Beta release countdown

Preload is already available across all platforms. If you plan to play this title the second it drops, make sure to download the beta ahead of time. That way, you’ll be able to avoid server queues and last-minute delays.

