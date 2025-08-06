Will Battlefield 6 have AI bots?

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is almost here, and fans are wondering what the matchmaking will be like when the Early Access goes live on August 7, 2025. One of the queries that has been floating on players' minds is whether BF6 will feature AI bots. While the short answer is yes, BF6 will feature AI bots, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Ad

The confirmation regarding the inclusion of AI bots came from Taiwan's exclusive BF6 development team in an interview with Bahamut GNN. This article will look at the presence of AI bots in Battlefield 6 and how they might influence matches.

AI bots in Battlefield 6

The presence of AI bots has been a recurring feature in FPS titles that put a lot of focus on their respective 32v32 modes. BF6 is being hyped to be the next big hit in its genre, so there's a lot of pressure on the BF team and Ripple Effect Studios to live up to the hype. In an August 2, 2025, interview with Bahamut GNN, Taiwan's BF6 development team confirmed that AI bots shall be present in the game.

Ad

Trending

QNDZY @QNDZYcom Battlefield 6 matches will be filled with AI bots if there aren’t enough players for a game. Is that good or bad in your opinion?

Ad

The addition of AI bots will work in such a way that they can only fill up a lobby when the game has not found enough players for a match. This aims to ensure that players aren't waiting in the lobby for a long time, hoping to get a match.

That said, there is an underlying issue where match quality degrades to a noticeable extent when AI bots are present. This is mainly because the AI is tuned not to pose serious challenges to the players. They instead just fill the void that was left in matchmaking, and ensure that there are enough 'bodies' so that one team does not get outnumbered.

Ad

Also read: Is BF6 cross-platform? All details explored

Expected influence of AI bots in Battlefield 6

32v32 shooters rely a lot on the eight teams per side. In game modes like Conquest or Breakthrough, differences in team skill are noticeable, especially where there are AI bots present. That said, in large-scale game modes like the two mentioned above, the inclusion of such bots should pose fewer problems than in modes of smaller scale.

Ad

Delta Force is an example of a game that follows suit with AI bots in its major game modes. In order to facilitate quicker matchmaking, some lobbies do have AI bots. While many may argue that AI bots in BF6 have the potential to ruin the experience of a match, they are a necessity during the Early Access period, which already has a limited number of players.

For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.