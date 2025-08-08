All Battlefield 6 Open Beta known issues so far

Battlefield 6 Open Beta is going live this weekend, while Early Access has already been out for a day. Players are taking their time with the latest installment in the Battlefield franchise, and during their gameplay, they have been facing a few issues. The official Battlefield Comms X handle made a post recently, addressing these issues. This post aims to keep players updated about bugs and problems, while also providing a go-to list for developers to prioritize fixes.

This article will discuss all known issues so far in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Battlefield 6 - Open Beta: All known issues

The Battlefield Comms post addressed the Open Beta state of Battlefield 6 and reinforced the fact that this stage of the game was meant to identify and iron out problems before the game officially released. Therefore, here is a list of all the known issues related to Soldiers so far in the Open Beta:

The primary weapon deployment is currently delayed during sprint.

Players are unable to ping enemies when they are using stationary weapons.

Takedown is not performed at times, even if the prompt appears in the HUD.

The player is unable to ping while in any vehicle.

Players shift to the first perspective if they redeploy while driving from an open-seat vehicle.

Character attached to the zipline and riding animations are currently a work in progress.

Spamming the mount weapon function will exit a player from prone if they are in prone.

Aim assist when the player is close to smoke is also a work in progress.

Players can sink into the ground after reviving a teammate.

Battlefield Comms @BattlefieldComm Early Access for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta is well underway! You may encounter bugs and other unexpected behavior during your play time. Throughout the full Open Beta period, we'll be tracking issues and working on fixes. Check out our Known Issues list for details and

Here are some of the weapon- and gadget-related issues:

All attachments for the weapon Barrel have a placeholder in the description.

All MG weapons have a placeholder in the description.

On several weapons, the closer iron sight clips through the camera when firing in ADS if customized with some scopes.

Incorrect names for Scopes in Loadout.

UI/UX also has some issues, and they have been listed below:

The "Close Map" button is not functioning when opening the map in-game.

Soldier supply providers are missing an animation.

Slider UI elements in Settings are currently a work in progress and will be refined.

Out-of-bounds elements for air vehicles (diagonal stripes) are not present on the Capstone overview map.

The icon for a Spotted Vehicle is not currently present.

Game Mode Widget objective icons disappear after selecting a user who left the server.

Some gadgets are missing the Pick up prompt.

Crouch key bind change is currently not functioning as intended; even if you rebound a different key, it stays the same.

Party Menu UI in Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Some known issues regarding Maps and Modes:

VFX is distorted, or mirage/water effects can be seen in the Firing Range for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Capstone has some missing lighting elements, causing darker areas than intended.

Barbed wire throughout the Capstone does no damage to the player or slows them down.

Zipline ropes don't have their intended texture.

Settings and Functionality have the following issues:

The Big Map opacity slider within settings is not functional.

Dual Sense's vibration is currently not functioning on Bluetooth connection.

Here are some crashing issues that players need to be aware of:

Players may experience a crash that states “D3D12CreateDevice” failed.

This can be resolved by repairing the game from the launcher.

Players may experience a crash on the splash screen without any errors.

Disabling Force randomization for images (Mandatory ASLR) globally or adding an exception for bf6event.exe is required

Disable globally, which requires a PC restart for it to apply

Go to Windows Security, then App & browser control, and then Exploit protection settings. Under System settings, turn Force randomization for images (Mandatory ASLR) off.

Restart your PC and launch Battlefield 6 again.

Additionally, Battlefield 6 Open Beta players on PlayStation 5 may experience the "IDOptionsModify" screen, which can happen due to a language mismatch. A workaround to solve this problem temporarily is as follows:

Delete Battlefield Open Beta. Delete the Saved Data for this installation. Change your console language to English. Reinstall Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

The Battlefield Studios Team mentioned that the list of issues is not definitive and that it will be updated with additional issues as the Early Access and Open Beta period progresses.

