Will Battlefield 6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Battlefield 6 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass when the game releases. Those hoping to jump in through your Game Pass Ultimate subscription on day one will be unable to do so. EA has made it clear that the only subscription getting full access to Battlefield 6 on day one is EA Play Pro and that's only for PC players.There is a way to access the game through a subscription service, but it's not available to everyone and there are a few conditions worth knowing before you dive in.Everything you need to know about Battlefield 6 premium serviceBattlefield 6 drops on October 10, 2025, and it's already one of the most hyped shooters of the year. But despite all the excitement, EA is holding it back from Game Pass. Even though Game Pass includes EA Play (the basic version), that's not enough to unlock the full game right away.Instead, you'll need EA Play Pro, which is a separate, more expensive subscription that gives youFull access to Battlefield 6 the moment it launches.The Phantom Edition of the game (usually $99.99).Extra content like cosmetics and XP boosts.Early access to the open beta.However, you can get access of EA Play Pro only on PC. If you're using Xbox or PlayStation, you can't get this through a subscription. You either buy the game outright or wait. Those are your only real options.If you've got Game Pass Ultimate, you do get the standard EA Play included, which is great for older games but not helpful for Battlefield 6 on launch day.Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platformsThat said, EA often gives new titles a 10-hour-long trial through regular EA Play. It hasn't been confirmed yet for Battlefield 6, but it's done before with other big games like Battlefield 2042 and FIFA. So, while you probably won't get full access, you might get a taste of the game with a timed trial.EA has a habit of adding its big games to the regular EA Play library six months to a year after release. And because Game Pass Ultimate includes that library, you'd eventually get access there.So, if you're okay waiting a bit and you don't need to be there on day one, there's a decent chance Battlefield 6 will pop up on Game Pass sometime in mid or late 2026.