How to turn on Compass in Battlefield 6?

Using the Compass in Battlefield 6 can help you communicate locations with your team in a more efficient, structured manner. Compasses are available in many large multiplayer FPS titles, such as Call of Duty: Warzone. The feature is designed to help you narrow down locations, thereby allowing you to plan your attack strategically and even spot enemies.This article will explain how you can enable and use the Compass in Battlefield 6 during the ongoing Open Beta.How to enable and use the Compass in Battlefield 6As of the time of writing, Battlefield 6's Open Beta Weekend 2 is currently underway. It's the final beta weekend, which will conclude on August 17, 2025, and has garnered hundreds of thousands of players worldwide.You can enable the Compass in Battlefield 6 during the beta to use it in your matches by following these simple steps:In the game, go to the Options menu. This is where all the settings are.Next, go to the Graphics menu and scroll to the Advanced HUD section.Here, you should be able to find the &quot;Show Compass Multiplayer&quot; setting. Enable it. Now, your Compass will appear at the top of your screen.Now you know how to enable the Compass in Battlefield 6. Once done, it will stick to the top of your screen at all times in your matches. You can use it freely whenever and however you choose. The way you're facing will be indicated on the Compass as one of the directions, such as North, East, West, or South. Each is indicated with the first letter of the word.The feature may also be available in the main BF6 campaign once the game gets its full release on October 10, 2025. The Compass will prove useful in missions or modes where coordinates are vital to the gameplay. If your objective is to find a location in a deserted region, the Compass will likely prove to be your best ally.Apart from that, it's also just a great tool to use in your matches to communicate with the rest of the team.