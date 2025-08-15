How to turn on Compass in Battlefield 6

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 19:29 GMT
How to turn on Compass in Battlefield 6?
Steps to help turn on the Compass (Image via EA)

Using the Compass in Battlefield 6 can help you communicate locations with your team in a more efficient, structured manner. Compasses are available in many large multiplayer FPS titles, such as Call of Duty: Warzone. The feature is designed to help you narrow down locations, thereby allowing you to plan your attack strategically and even spot enemies.

Ad

This article will explain how you can enable and use the Compass in Battlefield 6 during the ongoing Open Beta.

How to enable and use the Compass in Battlefield 6

As of the time of writing, Battlefield 6's Open Beta Weekend 2 is currently underway. It's the final beta weekend, which will conclude on August 17, 2025, and has garnered hundreds of thousands of players worldwide.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can enable the Compass in Battlefield 6 during the beta to use it in your matches by following these simple steps:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • In the game, go to the Options menu. This is where all the settings are.
  • Next, go to the Graphics menu and scroll to the Advanced HUD section.
  • Here, you should be able to find the "Show Compass Multiplayer" setting. Enable it. Now, your Compass will appear at the top of your screen.
Ad

Now you know how to enable the Compass in Battlefield 6. Once done, it will stick to the top of your screen at all times in your matches. You can use it freely whenever and however you choose. The way you're facing will be indicated on the Compass as one of the directions, such as North, East, West, or South. Each is indicated with the first letter of the word.

The feature may also be available in the main BF6 campaign once the game gets its full release on October 10, 2025. The Compass will prove useful in missions or modes where coordinates are vital to the gameplay. If your objective is to find a location in a deserted region, the Compass will likely prove to be your best ally.

Ad

Apart from that, it's also just a great tool to use in your matches to communicate with the rest of the team.

Read more Battlefield 6-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications