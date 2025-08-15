How to change sensitivity in Battlefield 6

If your aim in Battlefield 6 feels off, your sensitivity settings may be the issue. A key component to playing well in a Battlefield matchup, where enemies can appear from anywhere and long-range shots are as frequent as close-quarters combat, is finding the sensitivity value that suits you best.The default settings are fine for getting started, but they won’t feel right for every player. Some prefer lightning-fast aim to spin on enemies quickly, while others want slower, steadier aim for precision sniping. Here’s a detailed, step-by-step breakdown to lock in to your sensitivity.Battlefield 6: How to change the sensitivityBattlefield 6 gives you plenty of control over your aim, whether you’re on a mouse and keyboard or a controller.You can adjust everything from your basic look speed to advanced options like ADS sensitivity, zoom coefficients, and even controller deadzones. Here's how it's done:Open the Settings Menu: Whether you’re in the main menu or mid-match, press pause and look for the cogwheel icon in the top corner. That’s your settings hub where you can adjust everything from graphics to controls.Pick Your Input Type: Battlefield 6 separates settings based on whether you’re using a Controller or Mouse &amp; Keyboard. This matters because each has its own sensitivity slider, and the numbers don’t translate one-to-one. Choose the tab that matches your setup.Go Into Infantry Settings: In your chosen input tab, select Edit Settings (not Edit Presets, that’s for control layouts) and then choose Infantry. This section covers all your on-foot aiming, which is where most of your firefights happen.Find the Sensitivity Slider Controller users must look for Soldier Stick Sensitivity, while mouse users must look for Soldier Aim Sensitivity. This setting is the core of your aim speed, it decides how fast your crosshair moves when you push the stick or move your mouse.Modify Your Sensitivity: Slide it to the right for faster rotations and faster target tracking, or to the left for slower, more precise aim. Small adjustments are most effective, even a 1 to 2 point improvement can be discernible. Before adjusting the sensitivity in-game, make sure your DPI level is constant for mouse gamers.Save and Test Your Changes Once you’ve adjusted it, back out of the menu and head to the Test Range. Try shooting at targets while strafing, snapping between enemies, and tracking moving bots. If it doesn't feel natural, return and make the necessary adjustments.Aim speed should ideally be fast enough to react and leisurely enough to maintain accuracy. When you discover your sweet spot, don't stray from it. In Battlefield 6, consistency makes the difference between good and great aim, and switching sensitivity too frequently will disrupt your muscle memory.Also read: Best controller settings for Battlefield 6For more articles on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:Battlefield 6 devs acknowledge ongoing matchmaking issue in Open BetaAll maps in Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2How to check FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2