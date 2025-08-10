How to check FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 open beta?

You can check your FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta by going to the Options menu. Being able to see both of these stats on the screen can help you monitor your performance in real-time. Naturally, if FPS or ping fluctuates abnormally, this affects the gameplay experience and often results in dissatisfactory performance.

Ad

This article explains how to enable and check your FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta right on your in-game screen.

Steps to enable and check FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

BF6 scoreboard ping setting in the Options menu (Image via EA)

To check your FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta, all you need to do is go into the Options menu. This can be done during a match or from the main menu. Here are some steps to follow to enable the ping setting along with other network stats:

Ad

Trending

While playing, press "Esc" on your keyboard and click on the Options button from the menu that appears.

Next, click on "System" and scroll down to the "Network" section. This menu will have the "Scoreboard Ping" option; toggle it to "On." This will allow you to see the ping of every player on the scoreboard, including yourself, by pressing Tab on your keyboard.

Next, in the same "Network" menu, if you click on the last option, "Network Graph," and toggle it to "Modify," the game will show you another menu.

From here, turn "Network Widgets" on and then toggle the "Show Network Performance Bar" option to "Always." This will display a bar on top of your screen that keeps you updated about stats such as Latency, Packet Loss, and more. You can also switch this setting to "On Problems" to monitor only the stats affected by network problems.

To see your FPS in real-time in-game, head over to the "Graphics" menu under Options.

Here, find the Graphics tab and click on "Advanced."

Within this section, scroll to the bottom and turn on the "Performance Overlay" option, which consists of three levels. We recommend using the first one, "Simple," as it only shows you your CPU and GPU FPS and framerate at the top right of the screen. The font is small and does not cover up much of your display. The next two levels show you increasingly more graphics stats, such as VRAM, Threads, Cores, and more.

Ad

BF6 FPS overlay setting in the Options menu (Image via EA)

That's it. Now you know how to check your FPS and ping in Battlefield 6 Open Beta. That said, the FPS display may confuse some players, as it appears in numbers such as 100/8.7 (only an example). The number to the left of the slash indicates the FPS, while the one on the right indicates the frame time in milliseconds.

Ad

Ideally, whichever of the CPU and GPU FPS numbers is lower is the actual indicator of your in-game FPS in real-time.

Read more BF6-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.