How to use the Range Finder in Battlefield 6

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:14 GMT
Exploring ways to use the Range Finder in Battlefield 6(Image via Electronic Arts)
Exploring ways to use the Range Finder in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you’ve ever tried to land a sniper shot in Battlefield 6 and ended up watching your bullet hit the dirt just short of the target, you may already have felt the need for something like the Range Finder. Long-distance shooting in BF6 isn’t just about steady aim; it’s about knowing exactly how far away your target is so you can account for bullet drop and scope zeroing. That’s where the Range Finder comes in.

It’s not an aimbot, and it won’t do the work for you, but if you combine it with solid aim and smart positioning, you’ll notice your accuracy climb fast. Here's how to use it.

Battlefield 6: How to use the Range Finder

To use the Range Finder in the middle of a match, you’ll need to set it up in your loadout first:

  • Head to the Loadout menu - Choose the sniper rifle you plan on using.
  • Select the Right Accessory slot - This is where the Range Finder is equipped.
  • Save your loadout - This makes sure it’s ready before you deploy.

The Range Finder is typically tied to sniper builds, so if you’re running a completely different playstyle, you’ll probably want to swap it out.

Once it’s equipped, here’s how you actually make it work for you:

  1. Spot your target: Find the enemy you want to hit and aim through your sniper scope.
  2. Activate the Range Finder: Press B on your keyboard for PC or D-Pad down on your controller for consoles.
  3. Read the distance: You’ll see a number pop up on your screen; that’s your exact distance from your target.
  4. Adjust your scope zeroing: Match your zeroing to that number so that your bullet drop lines up with your crosshair.
This only takes a couple of seconds once you’re used to it, and the difference in shot accuracy is huge.

On top of giving you the exact range instantly, this attachment has another subtle effect: When you activate it, it applies a tiny aim correction towards your target’s center mass. It’s not a full lock-on, but in fights or against moving targets, that slight adjustment can be the difference between a clean hit and a frustrating miss.

That said, it’s not perfect. If you’re going for headshots, you’ll need to aim slightly above the head before activating the attachment; otherwise, it will bias the shot towards the chest.

