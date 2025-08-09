Battlefield 6 Open Beta hits a record 500,000+ players on Steam

Battlefield 6 Open Beta just broke the record for most concurrent players in a beta, according to Steam Charts. Although the beta went live on August 9, 2025, the Early Access opened the game up to a majority of players two days prior. This is a significant achievement that not only showcases the popularity and overall reception but also demonstrates the game’s ability to handle massive player counts.
In this article, we will shed some light on the overall reception of Battlefield 6 Open Beta and its monstrous 500,000 player count.
Battlefield 6 Open Beta hits peak of 500,000+ concurrent players
Once Early Access went live on August 7, 2025, players started surging in large numbers. Many even posted on social media about waiting in a queue of 250,000 players to try their hands on the newest entry in the Battlefield franchise.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
However, EA and the Battlefield team had already expected massive player counts. Much of this is thanks to BF Labs, which allowed the Battlefield Developer team and fanbase to combine forces for BF6.
On August 9, 2025, the restrictions for Early Access were finally lifted, and players finally got to dive into BF6 Open Beta. From streets in Cairo running amok by tanks to Jets and Sniper glints giving you a hard time in Liberation Peak, Battlefield 6 Open Beta has enjoyed an overall positive reception.
BF6 surpassed the previous record holder, Monster Hunter Wilds, which experienced an impressive 463,000+ concurrent players in its beta. The sheer number of Battlefield fans here to try the newest title has already helped it become the biggest beta ever.
The official Battlefield Comms X handle posted a list of issues present in the beta and expressed its concerns. Although some performance and gameplay bugs have been found, this is what the Beta phases are for.
Players have already started to showcase their creativity not only in gameplay but also in their loadouts. From the limited selection of weapons available in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, players have begun creating weapon loadouts. Either choosing to bunker in an objective with the L110 LMG or running and gunning with the M4A1 Carbine, there's something for everyone.
For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:
- Best SMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.