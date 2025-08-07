Battlefield 6 players can't access the game as 250,000+ users queue within an hour

The hype around the Battlefield 6 Open Beta has been unreal. Within just an hour of launch, over 250,000 players were in the queue on Steam, hoping to experience the new FPS title. Battlefield 6 is arguably the most anticipated AAA shooting game of 2025, and the Open Beta early access phase's response is proving to be much better than the developers expected.

While the excitement is high, the overwhelming demand has led to frustrating server issues for numerous fans. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the queueing situation of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access.

Over 250,000 players stuck in queue during Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access launch

Even before the Open Beta officially went live, numerous gamers who pre-loaded the title were in a queue on Steam. For those unaware, the main Open Beta testing has not even started. Open Beta Weekend 1 will begin on August 9, 2025, and conclude the next day. Meanwhile, the second testing phase begins August 14, 2025, and ends on August 17, 2025.

Over 250,000 players are trying to get in (Image via Electronic Arts)

When new players attempt to launch the game, they receive a message stating that the game servers are at a maximum capacity, and they have been placed in a queue. While this overwhelming demand shows how strong the interest is in the game, it also means that many gamers might not be able to join the early access anymore, as the queue is too long.

That's all we currently know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta's early reception and player count. Note that the developers have not responded to the server errors and queuing problems yet. For now, all players can do is wait for their turn to try the game.

