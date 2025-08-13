How to reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6

Understanding the Kinesthetic combat system can help you reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6. The latest title in the Battlefield franchise offers a diverse selection of movement mechanics, including crouch sprint, peek, lean, dive, weapon mounting, and more. Combat roll a mechanic that can help mitigate fall damage.This article explains how you can reduce fall damage in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.How to mitigate fall damage in Battlefield 6You can reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6 by learning and implementing the combat roll mechanic. If you fall from a ledge or a higher level than the ground, the game will inflict heavy damage on your character. A combat roll can reduce the loss of HP during landing by a significant percentage.Also read: BF6 dev brings up major in-game feature; hints at possible changesYou can initiate a combat roll by pressing the crouch input just before or at the exact moment you land. This will trigger a rolling animation, where your character will roll to safety. If you feel that the animation is disorienting, you can turn it off in the settings.Also read: PlayStation reward for Battlefield 6 Open Beta: How to get Advance Party skinCombat roll and various other movement techniques are curated to keep you in a constant state of rush. But even this has its limitations. It might not work as intended if you fall from excessive heights or land on concrete surfaces. Situational awareness is essential for reducing fall damage in Battlefield 6.Since Battlefield 6 is still in development, the movement mechanics may change before the official release. Practice your timing to master the combat roll technique and Incorporate diving and crouch sprinting to break the fall into segments and reduce the impact.Also read: Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open BetaFor more related guides, check out:&quot;Will boot stomp CoD this year&quot;: Former Blizzard president praises Battlefield 6All weapons in Battlefield 6 Open BetaBattlefield 6 infinite loading screen error: Possible fixes, reasonsAll Battlefield 6 Open Beta known issues so far