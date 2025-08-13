How to reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:07 GMT
Avoiding fall damage in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Understanding the Kinesthetic combat system can help you reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6. The latest title in the Battlefield franchise offers a diverse selection of movement mechanics, including crouch sprint, peek, lean, dive, weapon mounting, and more. Combat roll a mechanic that can help mitigate fall damage.

This article explains how you can reduce fall damage in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

How to mitigate fall damage in Battlefield 6

You can reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6 by learning and implementing the combat roll mechanic. If you fall from a ledge or a higher level than the ground, the game will inflict heavy damage on your character. A combat roll can reduce the loss of HP during landing by a significant percentage.

You can initiate a combat roll by pressing the crouch input just before or at the exact moment you land. This will trigger a rolling animation, where your character will roll to safety. If you feel that the animation is disorienting, you can turn it off in the settings.

Combat roll and various other movement techniques are curated to keep you in a constant state of rush. But even this has its limitations. It might not work as intended if you fall from excessive heights or land on concrete surfaces. Situational awareness is essential for reducing fall damage in Battlefield 6.

Since Battlefield 6 is still in development, the movement mechanics may change before the official release. Practice your timing to master the combat roll technique and Incorporate diving and crouch sprinting to break the fall into segments and reduce the impact.

