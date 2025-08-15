  • home icon
  Battlefield 2042 will reportedly get a 'surprisingly big' content update before BF6 launch

Battlefield 2042 will reportedly get a 'surprisingly big' content update before BF6 launch

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 06:46 GMT
Battlefield 2042 will reportedly get a
Battlefield 2042 to possibly get a major update soon (Image via EA)

Battlefield 2042 may just get a massive final update before the release of Battlefield 6. The title was launched in 2021 and has thousands of concurrent players, as per Steam.db. According to a prominent Battlefield dataminer, @temporyal, the game may get a new map, weapons, and more in a major upcoming patch.

This article explores the possible update Battlefield 2042 may receive based on @temporyal's X post.

Battlefield 2042 to reportedly receive a major content update before October 2025

Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10, 2025. The title has created much hype, and its Open Beta Weekend 1 garnered over 500,000 players. It is one of the most popular Battlefield games in the franchise.

However, Battlefield 2042 is still active, and popular leaker @temporyal, who has previously provided reliable intel, believes the 2021 title may receive a major update. According to them, it will get the following content:

  • New map: Iwo Jima (Japan)
  • New weapons: The Prototype (Riverdweller), KFS2000 (FN F2000), and GM6 Lynx
  • New vehicles: A-10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot
  • Cosmetics: Pax Armata-themed items
Pax Armata is the antagonist force in Battlefield 6, so it may be possible that cosmetics linked to the game may be released in Battlefield 2042 to help promote the upcoming title.

In response to a fan, @temporyal further explained that the new map may be a part of a WWII-focused playlist. They wrote:

"Return to 1942 on Iwo Jima in this limited time Breakthrough mode with World War 2 weapons and soldiers."
This means fans may be in for a treat, especially those who enjoyed the older Battlefield games, like BF 1942 and 1943, which were set in the World War II era.

@temporyal also suggested that fans will not have to wait very long for this upcoming update.

That being said, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is the result of datamining, likely through game files and other sources. If an update is really on the horizon, fans will likely get an official announcement from official Battlefield channels in the coming months.

Prit Chauhan

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
