Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 update size for all platforms

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:41 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: Here are all the update sizes, revealed (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 will kick off on August 14, 2025. This will be the second and last round of the current beta testing phase of the game. Players previously got to experience the first weekend, which ended on August 10, 2025. For the second weekend, the update size ranges from about 380 MB to slightly over 3 GB, depending on your platform.

To prepare you for the download, this article will go over all the different download sizes for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 update.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 update: All platforms download sizes

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 update can be installed on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Here are the download sizes for each:

  • Steam (PC): 3.1 GB
  • PlayStation 5: 380 MB
  • Xbox Series X|S: 547 MB
As you can tell, the largest update is coming to PC. Alternatively, fans can also use the EA App to download the Weekend 2 update, which will reportedly come up to 4.1 GB.

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 update will likely address some bug fixes and other glitches. Moreover, it will add new content on top of everything gamers experienced during Open Beta Weekend 1.

The new weekend, running from August 14 to 17, 2025, will bring a new map called Empire State, based around New York City. Furthermore, it will also introduce additional game modes: Rush, Squad Deathmatch, Closed Weapons Conquest, and Breakthrough.

All of this content likely adds to the bulk of the update's overall size. Regardless, the sizes are manageable and should not take very long if you have a stable network connection.

Moreover, Weekend 2 marks the longest beta testing weekend. Over four days, the Battlefield team will test four different playlists with different rotations of game modes. This will allow them to understand the type of gameplay players enjoy and also test variations within the game.

So, fans can expect a thrilling gameplay experience as Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 approaches. This will be the last chance to play the game before October 10, 2025, and it's best not to miss it.

