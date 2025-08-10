Battlefield 6 open beta not party leader error: Possible fixes and reasons 

  • home icon
By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:54 GMT
Exploring ways to resolve Battlefield 6 not party leader error(Image via Electronic Arts)
If you’ve jumped into the Battlefield 6 Open Beta and got hit with the “Not Party Leader” error, you’re not alone. This frustrating message tends to appear when you’re trying to start a match with your squad. In some cases, it pops up right after forming a party, and in others, it appears mid-session when matchmaking fails to sync.

To make things worse, the game doesn’t explain why it’s happening. It just tells you you’re not the party leader and stops you from starting the match. Whether it’s a server hiccup, a connection problem, or the party system getting confused, there are a few things you can try.

Battlefield 6 open beta not party leader error: Possible reasons

DICE hasn’t given an official breakdown of this error yet, but based on player reports and common Beta issues, it’s usually linked to a sync or connection problem between your party and the game’s servers.

Here are some possible causes:

  • The servers are overloaded during peak hours, delaying or breaking party data updates.
  • The party system failed to update after a player joined or left.
  • Cross-platform play settings don’t match between party members.
  • Your internet briefly disconnected, causing the game to lose track of who the leader is.
  • One or more players on your team are using an outdated version of the game.

Battlefield 6 open beta not party leader error: Possible fixes

Here are some quick fixes that have worked for this error. One of them might get you back into a match:

1) Restart everything

Sometimes the simplest fix is all you need.

  • Fully close Battlefield 6 and your launcher (Steam, EA App, console home menu, etc.).
  • Restart your PC or console.
  • Launch the game again and check for updates before rejoining the party.

A full restart forces the game to reload party data and often clears temporary sync issues.

2) Leave and recreate the party

Disbanding and reforming your squad often forces the game to update leader roles(Image via Electronic Arts)
If restarting doesn’t work, you can opt to rebuild the squad from scratch.

  • Disband the current party.
  • Have the intended leader send out new invites.
  • Make sure everyone joins in the correct order before starting matchmaking.

This gives the servers a fresh set of party data to work with.

Read more: Battlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list

3) Switch party leaders

If the error keeps coming back, try this quick swap.

  • Give leadership to another player in the squad.
  • Have them start matchmaking.
  • If it works, you can swap leadership back later.
Sometimes, simply changing the leader refreshes the role correctly.

4) Check for updates

Make sure everyone in the party is using the same version of the game.

  • On PC: Check Steam or EA App for pending downloads.
  • On consoles: Go to the game’s options and check for updates.

If one person is outdated, the party system can glitch.

5) Restart your router

Network hiccups can be the silent culprit behind these problems.

  • Power off your router and modem.
  • Wait 30–60 seconds.
  • Power them back on and let them fully reconnect.

A fresh connection can fix small but annoying sync issues.

Most of the time, this server or sync issue is temporary and clears up after a quick restart, party rebuild, or connection reset. And since this is the Open Beta, bugs like this are expected.

Also read: Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes and reasons

For more articles on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
