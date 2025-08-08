How to turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 08, 2025 09:46 GMT
Battlefield 6 Adaptive Trigger feature disable options explored (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 Adaptive Trigger feature disable options explored (Image via EA)

Adaptive Triggers in Battlefield 6 can be a problem for some players, while others might prefer it to stay active. It is a feature on the PlayStation controllers that changes the pressing force, or resistance, of the triggers. This can make it difficult for you to react quickly in a fast-paced gunfight situation, with the triggers tightening and releasing due to the game’s feedback. Although the process for disabling the feature is quite straightforward on PlayStation consoles, the method for turning it off on PC is a bit different.

This article will highlight turning off Adaptive Triggers in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to disable adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6

Here is a quick guide that you can use to disable the adaptive triggers feature from the controllers for Battlefield 6:

PlayStation 5

  • Go to the Main Menu and navigate to the Settings of the console.
  • Click on “Accessibility” and then head over to the “Controllers” tab.
  • Inside this screen, scroll down to the last option, “Trigger Effect Intensity” and set it to “Off”. This will disable the trigger response from the adaptive feature.
Steam

  • Boot up the Steam client and click on the top left “Steam” button. Then click on “Settings” to open up a new window.
  • Go to the “Controller” tab and turn on the “Enable Steam Input for PlayStation Controllers” option.
  • Connect your controller to the PC with your preferred method (USB or Bluetooth).
  • Now close the window and go to the Library tab on Steam. Right click on Battlefield 6 and click on “Properties”.
  • Go to “Controller” and change the override settings to “Enable Steam Input”.
This should turn off the adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6 for PC. However, if the triggers still have the feature active, you can go to the Controller tab in Steam settings and edit the “Desktop Layout” and change or turn off any settings related to trigger force or intensity.

Adaptive triggers are a great feature of the PlayStation controllers, but they can hinder a player’s performance, where a single delay in input can cause elimination. This is why most players prefer to play with fixed or short triggers, enabling them to take action at a moment’s notice. Considering the fast-paced nature of Battlefield 6, you should try out the game by disabling the adaptive triggers feature.

However, it is a personal preference, and you can choose to play the game with or without the feature active. Fans can check out the official website of Battlefield 6 for more information and any recent patches.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
