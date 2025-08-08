  • home icon
  When does Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end? Time for all regions

When does Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end? Time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:11 GMT
Battlefield 6 open beta early access end
Battlefield 6 official gameplay (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access will end on August 9, 2025, and it's been quite a fun experience for the community. The developers have put in a lot of work, and the gameplay, with its extremely high level of detail, is representative of that. Players have had a blast, with over 200,000 players logging in at the time of the Open Beta debut.

That said, in this article, we will explore the BF6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regions. Read below to know more.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regions

As per official sources, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access will end on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1 am PT/ 8 am UTC/ 1:30 pm IST. We do not expect there to be any downtime, as the conclusion of the early access beta will pave the path for the first open beta weekend for the masses.

Here's a detailed list of the BF6 Open Beta early access end date and time for different regions across the globe:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 9, 2025, at 1 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 9, 2025, at 2 am
Central Time (CT)August 9, 2025, at 3 am
Eastern Time (ET)August 9, 2025, at 4 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 9, 2025, at 8 am
Eastern European Time (EET)August 9, 2025, at 10 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 9, 2025, at 11 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 9, 2025, at 1:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 9, 2025, at 4 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 9, 2025, at 5 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 9, 2025, at 6 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 9, 2025, at 8 pm
What can we expect from the BF6 Open Beta weekend?

Primarily, the biggest thing fans can expect as the early access period eventually comes to an end is the influx of a massive player base. The Battlefield 6 hype is real, and gamers worldwide are tuning into various sources in hopes of getting their hands on the title as soon as possible.

Of course, having limited keys, getting early access is not possible for everyone. Naturally, we speculate that servers will soon be very crowded, and the queues will be endless.

Furthermore, the developers will potentially be dedicating more servers for the title, considering how popular the early access has been among the masses. We also expect EA to drop hotfix patches to help amend all performance-related issues faced by the players.

That's everything that you need to know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regions.

Jay Sarma

