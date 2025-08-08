When does Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end? Time for all regions

Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access will end on August 9, 2025, and it's been quite a fun experience for the community. The developers have put in a lot of work, and the gameplay, with its extremely high level of detail, is representative of that. Players have had a blast, with over 200,000 players logging in at the time of the Open Beta debut. That said, in this article, we will explore the BF6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regions. Read below to know more.Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regionsAs per official sources, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access will end on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1 am PT/ 8 am UTC/ 1:30 pm IST. We do not expect there to be any downtime, as the conclusion of the early access beta will pave the path for the first open beta weekend for the masses. Here's a detailed list of the BF6 Open Beta early access end date and time for different regions across the globe:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)August 9, 2025, at 1 amMountain Time (MT)August 9, 2025, at 2 amCentral Time (CT)August 9, 2025, at 3 amEastern Time (ET)August 9, 2025, at 4 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 9, 2025, at 8 amEastern European Time (EET)August 9, 2025, at 10 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 9, 2025, at 11 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 9, 2025, at 1:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 9, 2025, at 4 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)August 9, 2025, at 5 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 9, 2025, at 6 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 9, 2025, at 8 pmCheck out: Best weapons to use in Battlefield 6 Open BetaWhat can we expect from the BF6 Open Beta weekend?Primarily, the biggest thing fans can expect as the early access period eventually comes to an end is the influx of a massive player base. The Battlefield 6 hype is real, and gamers worldwide are tuning into various sources in hopes of getting their hands on the title as soon as possible. Of course, having limited keys, getting early access is not possible for everyone. Naturally, we speculate that servers will soon be very crowded, and the queues will be endless.Furthermore, the developers will potentially be dedicating more servers for the title, considering how popular the early access has been among the masses. We also expect EA to drop hotfix patches to help amend all performance-related issues faced by the players. Read more: How to get Razer Battlefield 6 early access codesThat's everything that you need to know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access end date and time for all regions. You can check out some of our other related articles below:Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasonsBest graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open BetaBattlefield 6 &quot;Can't connect to EA servers&quot; error: Possible fixes and reasonsBest controller settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta