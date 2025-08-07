How to get Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 07, 2025 06:15 GMT
Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes
Battlefield 6 gameplay (Image via EA)

Razer is offering players a chance to get their hands on Battlefield 6 early access codes. The official Razer social pages are hosting a giveaway, and if you want to tune into the open-beta early access for EA's brand-new shooter, now is your chance to do so.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you secure Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes. Read below to know more.

A guide to get Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes

If you want to get the Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes, the first step is to join the official Razer Discord. Use the link below to directly gain access to this server:

Join the official Razer Discord channel by clicking here

Once done, you must complete a few steps to successfully get access to the code.

  1. After you join the official Razer Discord channel, proceed to verify your Discord details.
  2. Complete the entire verification process.
  3. After doing so, click on this link: Razer Battlefield 6 early access codes
  4. You will be redirected to a Gleam.io page. Here, click on the 'Continue' button.
  5. Upon clicking continue, your Discord connection will be verified by the webpage to generate your code.
  6. After you get your code, go to the official BF6 website to redeem it.
Read more: Also read, Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards

Redeeming Razer BF6 early access codes

Once you have claimed your Razer BF6 early access code, head to the official BF6 segment on EA’s website to redeem it.

Follow these steps to do the same:

  1. Go to the official EA website and log in using your credentials.
  2. Once done, go to the redemption section. You can directly navigate there using this link: https://www.ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-6/redeem
  3. Here, paste the code that you've earned through the Razer BF6 promotion.
After following these steps, your BF6 early access will be successfully activated. You can download the game on your preferred platform and start playing when it goes live on August 7, 2025, at 1 AM PDT/ 9 AM BST/ 1:30 PM IST.

Check out: How to link your EA account to Steam, PS5, and Xbox accounts for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

That's everything that you need to know about the Razer BF6 early access codes. For more related guides, check out:

Quick Links

