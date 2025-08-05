Will Battlefield 6 be available on EA Play? Details explored

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:58 GMT
Everything we known about Battlefield 6 on EA Play so far(Image via Electronic Arts)
Everything we know about Battlefield 6 on EA Play so far (Image via Electronic Arts)

Yes, Battlefield 6 is coming to EA Play, but just a few members will have full access at launch. Those subscribed to EA Play Pro will be able to play the Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6 right from day one, i.e., October 10, 2025. It’s the game's highest-tier version that includes the Pro membership at no extra cost.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you should know before the game launches.

Everything you need to know about Battlefield 6 on EA Play

EA offers two different subscription services:

  • EA Play: This is the regular subscription available for consoles and PC. It provides access to a backlog of EA games, limited-time trials of new releases, and unique content or discounts.
  • EA Play Pro: This is the premium subscription that's only available on PC via the EA App. This version gives full access to new EA games on day one with no time limits, no extra purchases needed.
also-read-trending Trending

If you're an EA Play Pro member, you'll have full access to Battlefield 6 on October 10, 2025, i.e., the day it launches. Besides the base game, you’ll be able to play the Phantom Edition, which includes bonus content, cosmetics, and other digital goodies that would normally cost extra.

This lines up with how EA has handled other major releases like Battlefield 2042 and Dead Space Remake. EA Play Pro users typically get the best version of the game on launch day, included with their monthly fee.

If you're subscribed to the regular EA Play plan whether it’s on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you won’t get full access to the game at launch. There won’t even be a 10-hour-long trial like EA used to offer with some previous titles.

Instead, you will receive an exclusive bonus known as the EA Play Deployment Pack. It's a small bundle of in-game cosmetics and goodies that will be accessible on October 10, 2025, when the game releases. So, while you won't be able to play the game unless you buy it individually, you will benefit from being a member.

You’ll need to either upgrade to EA Play Pro or buy the game to play it on launch day.

There’s a closed beta happening from August 7 to 8, 2025, and access is pretty restricted. To join, you must meet at least one of the following conditions:

  • Be an EA Play Pro subscriber.
  • Be a member of the Battlefield Labs program (invite-only).
  • Earn a beta code by watching the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal stream for at least 60 minutes.

So, if you’re hoping to try out the game ahead of launch and get a feel for how it plays, EA Play Pro is one of the only guaranteed ways in.

Since EA Play Pro users get the Phantom Edition, here’s what’s included in that version:

  • The full base game.
  • Exclusive Phantom skins and weapon cosmetics.
  • Bonus XP boosters.
  • Additional in-game currency or content packs (varies by region).

All of this comes bundled with your EA Play Pro membership, so you won’t need to spend extra for the upgrades that are usually locked behind deluxe editions.

