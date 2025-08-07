How to maximize FPS in Battlefield 6

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:44 GMT
Exploring ways to maximise FPS in Battlefield 6
Exploring ways to maximize FPS in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If your framerate tanks during crazy gunfights or when you're over the battlefield in Battlefield 6, you're definitely not alone. The game certainly looks incredible, but that eye candy comes at a price. All those intense visuals can hit your system hard, and if your PC isn’t ready for it, things can get choppy fast.

Lags kick in, the action feels sluggish, and the whole experience just starts falling apart right when you need smooth performance the most. It’s super frustrating, especially when you're right in the thick of it.

On that note, let's look at how you can boost your FPS without sacrificing too much visual quality in Battlefield 6.

Maximizing your FPS in Battlefield 6

Update your drivers

Most of us forget to update our drivers until something goes wrong. But if you want Battlefield 6 to run at its best, this step is a must. Newer games often get driver-level performance boosts, and skipping this can leave a lot of FPS on the table. So, update your drivers as soon as you can, by following these steps:

  • Head over to the official NVIDIA or AMD website.
  • Download the latest driver for your specific graphics card.
  • If there’s an option for a clean install or factory reset, use it. It helps avoid leftover junk from older versions.

Driver updates don’t just patch bugs; they can give your FPS a serious bump. In some cases, you might even see a 10–15% improvement. And all this only takes a few minutes.

Close background apps

If you’re blasting music on Spotify, chatting on Discord, and still have half a dozen Chrome tabs open, your game is probably feeling it. Even if they’re minimized, those apps still pull power from your CPU and eat up RAM.

So, you must close all running background applications before playing the game. Here are the steps:

  • Open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc).
  • Sort the list by CPU and memory usage.
  • Shut down anything that’s not essential while you play.

Every app running in the background is taking away resources from Battlefield 6. Give the game room to breathe, and you’ll notice smoother performance almost immediately.

Turn on Game Mode in Windows

This one’s easy and built right into Windows. Game Mode helps your system stay focused on gaming instead of juggling random tasks in the background.

  • Go to Settings → Gaming → Game Mode.
  • Flip the switch to ON.

It’s not some magic fix, but it stops updates from kicking in mid-match and puts your system’s attention where it belongs, on the game. Enabling the feature doesn't take much time, and it often leads to more consistent gameplay.

Enable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling

This sounds technical, but it’s just a setting that lets your graphics card handle memory a bit more efficiently. It can be especially useful if your CPU sometimes bottlenecks during heavy scenes. Follow these steps:

  • Go to Settings > Display > Graphics Settings.
  • Scroll down and turn on Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling.
  • Restart your PC to apply the change.

If you’ve got a newer GPU, this is worth enabling. You might not see a huge FPS boost, but you’ll probably notice smoother input and fewer spikes.

Keep an eye on temperatures

One thing most people don’t realize is that when your system gets too hot, it slows itself down to avoid damage. It's called thermal throttling, and it kills your FPS. Here are some things you can do to keep temperatures in check:

  • Blow out dust from your fans and vents with compressed air.
  • Make sure your case has good airflow. Add a fan if needed.
  • Get a cooling pad. Seriously, they help.
Keeping your system cool helps keep performance stable. If your fans are screaming and your case is hot to the touch, this might be the first thing you need to fix.

Bhargav Ghosh

Edited by Niladri Roy
