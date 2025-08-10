Best Sniper loadout to use in Battlefield 6

The first weekend of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta has almost come to an end. In the latest iteration of the FPS franchise, gamers got to try the four core classes in the title along with some signature weapons. Recon mains, however, have been enjoying the Liberation Peak map, thanks to the long, open design that provides Snipers with many overwatch nests.
This article goes over the best Sniper loadout you should consider using to drop your targets across long ranges in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.
Best Sniper loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
Battlefield 6 Open Beta and Early Access both welcomed a massive playerbase that broke the record for the highest player count in a game's beta, according to Steam Charts. This not only outlines the positive experience players have had but also demonstrates the title's capacity to handle a beta this large.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Although there were only a few maps and weapons to choose from, players had to wait in queues to try the game throughout the weekend. Regardless of the limited content provided in the beta, they appear to have had a positive experience. This especially applies to those who took their time to bunker down in a nest and snipe from across the map in Liberation Peak with the M2010 ESR.
Best M2010 ESR loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
The M2010 ESR is currently the only Sniper rifle in the game. Hence, the Recon class has been using it regularly to provide information and a lethal overwatch. Since the stock M2010 ESR has a few caveats that keep you from performing optimally as a sniper, we've provided an attachment loadout that can help fine-tune it:
- Muzzle: Compensated Brake (20 AP)
- Barrel: 26" Carbon (15 AP)
- Underbarrel: Full Angled (5 AP)
- Magazine: 5RND Mag (5 AP)
- Ammunition: Tungsten Core (5 AP)
- Ergonomics: DLC Bolt (30 AP)
- Scope: DVO 5.00X / S-VPS 6.00X (for large scale maps), ST Prism 2.50X / BF-2M 3.00X / PVQ-31 4.00X (for small scale maps) (10 AP)
- Optic Accessory: AG Coating (10 AP)
Also read: How to get Battlefield 6 Discord quest reward
With this attachment setup, the M2010 ESR has the following stats and attributes:
- Hipfire - 34
- Precision - 100
- Control - 18
- Mobility - 53
- Reload Time - 3.267 s
- Muzzle Velocity - 1,125 m/s
- ADS Time in - 250 ms
- Headshot Multiplier - x1.70
This particular loadout focuses on a few key aspects, such as being able to chamber a new round while scoped and minimizing the glint that your optics reveal to the enemy. The stock version of this marksman rifle forces players to unscope to chamber a new round with the bolt action, and gives away a massive scope glint.
Gamers will be able to dominate opponents at longer ranges thanks to the longer barrel and compensated brake. Additionally, the weapon has a decent ADS time, which can allow them to handle counter-engagements even if they are unscoped.
For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:
- Best SMG loadout to use in BF 6
- Best LMG loadout to use in BF 6
- Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in BF 6
- Best Carbine loadout to use in BF 6
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.