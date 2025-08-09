How to get Battlefield 6 Discord quest reward

A new Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar decoration is up for grabs as BF6 heads into its Open Beta weekend on August 9, 2025. This item commemorates the release of Early Access and Open Beta for EA's latest entry into the ever-popular Battlefield franchise.
With free access for players distributed over two weekends, fans can add these limited-time Discord cosmetics to their library quite easily by playing the game on PC or console.
Those who want to acquire the new Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar will find all the details herein.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to redeem the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar decoration
The BF6 Discord cosmetic requires players to initially accept the quest in Discord, which will present a simple task that needs to be completed. It is available for a limited time, until August 18, 2025. Here is how Battlefield 6 fans can do so:
- Open up your Discord application and head to the User Settings.
- Scroll down to locate Gift Inventory, which can be found under the Payment Settings tab.
- Click on the View Quests button to get a list of all available quests.
- Scroll down to locate the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar and click on Accept Quest.
- Following this, select Quest on Desktop or Quest on Console depending upon your platform.
- This will ask you to play Battlefield 6 for 15 minutes with the Discord client open. Following that, you will acquire the new decoration cosmetic.
After having acquired the brand new Avatar decoration, Discord users need to head to the Profiles tab and click on User Settings. Next, click on the Change Decoration button to have a fresh menu pop up where you will find your Discord decoration inventory.
Once here, fans can finally equip the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar and show it off to their friends. The title has already seen around 250,000 players waiting in the queue, with several thousand more in-game, testing all the various weapons and attachments.
Please note that Xbox users are currently experiencing problems with this quest. However, the Battlefield team is working on a fix as soon as possible. Furthermore, this cosmetic will only stay in your inventory for two months. That said, Discord Nitro subscribers will be able to keep it indefinitely.
For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:
- Best SMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best Assault Rifle loadout to use in Battlefield 6
- Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.