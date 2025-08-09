How to get Battlefield 6 Discord quest reward

A new Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar decoration is up for grabs as BF6 heads into its Open Beta weekend on August 9, 2025. This item commemorates the release of Early Access and Open Beta for EA's latest entry into the ever-popular Battlefield franchise.

With free access for players distributed over two weekends, fans can add these limited-time Discord cosmetics to their library quite easily by playing the game on PC or console.

Those who want to acquire the new Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar will find all the details herein.

How to redeem the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar decoration

The BF6 Discord cosmetic requires players to initially accept the quest in Discord, which will present a simple task that needs to be completed. It is available for a limited time, until August 18, 2025. Here is how Battlefield 6 fans can do so:

Open up your Discord application and head to the User Settings .

application and head to the . Scroll down to locate Gift Inventory, which can be found under the Payment Settings tab.

which can be found under the tab. Click on the View Quests button to get a list of all available quests.

button to get a list of all available quests. Scroll down to locate the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar and click on Accept Quest .

and click on . Following this, select Quest on Desktop or Quest on Console depending upon your platform.

or depending upon your platform. This will ask you to play Battlefield 6 for 15 minutes with the Discord client open. Following that, you will acquire the new decoration cosmetic.

Accepting the Discord quest for Battlefield 6 (Image via Discord)

After having acquired the brand new Avatar decoration, Discord users need to head to the Profiles tab and click on User Settings. Next, click on the Change Decoration button to have a fresh menu pop up where you will find your Discord decoration inventory.

Once here, fans can finally equip the Battlefield 6 Discord Avatar and show it off to their friends. The title has already seen around 250,000 players waiting in the queue, with several thousand more in-game, testing all the various weapons and attachments.

Battlefield Comms @BattlefieldComm Celebrate the Battlefield 6 Open Beta in style! There's a new limited-time Battlefield 6 Helmet Avatar Decoration available via Discord Quests. All you have to do is play the Battlefield 6 Open Beta for 15 minutes with Discord open upon accepting the quest. PC and PlayStation 5

Please note that Xbox users are currently experiencing problems with this quest. However, the Battlefield team is working on a fix as soon as possible. Furthermore, this cosmetic will only stay in your inventory for two months. That said, Discord Nitro subscribers will be able to keep it indefinitely.

