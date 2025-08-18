Battlefield 2042 9.2.0 patch notes: New map, weapons, free Battlepass, and more

Battlefield 2042 has a secret update today, and it adds a bunch of new things to the game. This means Battlefield fans still have new content to explore right after the Open Beta for the next title ended. From a brand new map to new weapons, there is a lot to unpack. Not just that, players will also receive a free Battlepass that will run from August 18 to October 7.If you want to learn about the entire Battlefield 2042 9.2.0 update, read below.Battlefield 2042 9.2.0 patch notesHere are all the changes done the Battlefield 2042 after today's update:New map: Iwo JimaBrand new to Battlefield 2042, Iwo Jima is a fan favorite previously seen in Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield V. In Battlefield 2042 the map will feature an active volcano, so be on the lookout for some spectacle when you explore Iwo Jima. To really immerse you, the map also features boat landings, bunkers, and trenches on a reimagined 700x200 map that will give you plenty of options to flex your tactical muscles.HardwareUpdate 9.2 will add two weapons and two vault vehicles to your arsenal.Weapons:KFS2000 - Assault RifleA formidable assault rifle with an iconic look. Thanks to its bullpup design the KFS2000 is highly accurate and easier to control making it an excellent choice for most combat scenarios.Lynx - Sniper RifleIf you joined us during the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, you will receive the Lynx with Update 9.2. Players that didn’t participate in the Beta will still have a chance to acquire the weapon later down the line. The Lynx is a vicious semi automatic anti material rifle with a respectable rate of fire. It houses a very large cartridge mainly intended to demolish environments and deal damage to vehicles.Vehicles:A10 Warthog and SU-25TM FrogfootWe also have two new Attack Jets coming to All out Warfare, the A 10 Warthog and the SU25-TM Frogfoot! With new and tweaked abilities, they'll fly into your roster with ease. With the added abilities, the team has diversified their position in the roster, and both Jets are configured to be vehicle busters!A10 WarthogSU-25TM FrogfootFree battlepass - 60 tiers of free cosmeticsThe Road to Battlefield Battlepass will run from August 18 to October 7, which gives you plenty of time to unlock the 60 free tiers that arrive with Update 9.2! The pass celebrates different eras of the Battlefield franchise, with cosmetics inspired by the legacy of the games that came before Battlefield 2042.60 free tiersOver 50 new rewards inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.We’ve added several tiers that will grant you multiple items, get your loot!30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6 spread across 6 tiers that will be available at launch. Earn these exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards at Tier 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60 of the Free Battlepass!That covers everything you needed to know about today's Battlefield 2042 update. Check out our other Battlefield related news and guides:5 things Battlefield 6 needs to change before official release5 best GPUs for Battlefield 6Former cheat dev claims viral Battlefield 6 gameplay by Riley is not genuine