Genshin Impact releases two redeem codes in celebration of Flins Gamescom trailer 

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:28 GMT
New codes issued for Flins trailer release promotion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
New codes issued for Flins trailer release promotion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The release of Genshin Impact 6.0 is drawing closer with each passing day, and the developers have already started teasing new content that will be available in the first Nod-Krai patch. One such teaser focusing on upcoming character Flins was recently revealed by HoYoverse at Gamescom 2025. To celebrate the release of this trailer, two special redeem codes have also been issued. These codes can be exchanged by players in order to claim valuable in-game rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Enhancement Ores, Mora, and more.

Read on to find out more information about these recently issued redeem codes, along with how to exchange them in Genshin Impact.

New Genshin Impact redeem codes issued for Flins Gamescom trailer promotion

A new trailer featuring upcoming Nod-Krai character Flins was showcased by HoYoverse at Gamescom 2025. This trailer revealed some of his in-game battle animations in a short fight scene with the Wild Hunt faction. The teaser was met with a lot of enthusiasm from fans (especially from those who don't follow leaks), as this is the playerbase's first official introduction to Flins.

To celebrate the release of this new trailer, two redeem codes have been issed by HoYoverse. These are the codes and the rewards that can be obtained from it:

  • NODKRAIGAMESCOM - 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wits, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores
  • TOUGNK89J77G - 10 Adventurer's Experience, 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

While the second redeem code is still active and can be claimed by all players as of now, the first code has reached its maximum claim limit, and can no longer be exchanged. This is the first time that HoYoverse has issued a Genshin Impact redeem code with limited usage, surprising a majority of the community.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact has been nominated at Gamescom 2025 in the Best Mobile Game category. This is their third nomination at Gamescom, with Genshin Impact having bagged a win in the same category at Gamescom 2024.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can redeem all active codes in Genshin Impact using either of these methods:

1) On the official website

Redeem codes on the HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)
Redeem codes on the HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official HoYoverse website and login using your credentials. You can then copy and paste the redeem codes to exchange them.

2) In game

Redeem codes in game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Redeem codes in game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code to exchange the codes directly in game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
