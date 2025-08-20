Genshin Impact Gamescom 2025 trailer showcases Flins' abilities and enemies from Wild Hunt

Gamescom 2025 showcased a brand new trailer for Genshin Impact, unveiling some upcoming enemies and characters from Nod-Krai. Some visuals regarding the gameplay, animations, and weapon type for the character Flins were revealed in this latest trailer. Moreover, new enemies from the Wild Hunt faction were shown.

Ad

This article outlines new details regarding the abilities of Flins and the new Wild Hunt enemies showcased in the Genshin Impact Gamescom 2025 trailer.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Flins, an upcoming playable character

Flins' abilities and new enemies from the Genshin Impact Gamescom 2025 trailer

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse released a new trailer for Genshin Impact at Gamescom 2025. Titled A Lantern in the Night, it revealed gameplay and animations for the upcoming character Flins. The developer mentioned with the Drip marketing that Flins would be released in version 6.0, and have an Electro Moon Vision.

Fans expected his gameplay, animations, rarity, and weapon type for Flins to be disclosed in the v6.0 special program. However, HoYoverse shared some of these details in the new trailer.

Ad

We see Flins using a unique Polearm, which means he might use a Polearm weapon in-game. Furthermore, it seems his character kit is focused on the Lunar-Charged reaction, based on the trailer's visuals.

When fighting against the Wild Hunt enemies, it seems Flins gains a special blue and purple aura on his weapon, which could indicate he gains Electro infusion in one of his skills. Since this ability does not have a unique animation, this Electro infusion is speculated to be from his Elemental Skill.

Ad

Flins' Elemental Burst was also revealed in this trailer. He uses his Moon Vision and the powers from his Lamp to generate a massive burst of AoE Electro attacks. Flins is helping the Traveler in this video, so we can expect him to be an ally who would be introduced in the version 6.0 AQ.

Lastly, the developers revealed new visuals for enemies from the Wild Hunt faction. However, their abilities are not showcased, as most of the trailer is focused on Flins. We can still notice two different enemies: those who don't have heads or weapons and those who have a giant weapon.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser: All upcoming characters revealed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.