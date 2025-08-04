  • home icon
Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Flins, an upcoming playable character

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:06 GMT
Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Flins (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Flins (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has revealed another character for Genshin Impact's upcoming version 6.0 update through drip marketing on the game's official social media handles. Flins is a new character from Nod-Krai and is a member of the Lightkeepers faction who specializes in dealing with the Wild Hunt.

This article further discusses Flins, the upcoming playable character from Nod-Krai, in Genshin Impact 6.0.

Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing officially reveals Flins

Genshin Impact will release the highly anticipated Nod-Krai region in version 6.0. HoYoverse has confirmed that the upcoming update will release three new playable characters, including Flins. He is an Electro character and a member of the Lightkeepers, a group that excels in fighting off the Abyss.

Flins' drip marketing has also revealed the following information about him:

  • Name: Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins
  • Title: Shadowy Lights, Stranger Wights
  • Ratnik of Nod-Krai
  • Moon Wheel: Electro
  • Constellation: Laterna Vigilis
In addition, a newcomer in the Lightkeepers named Illuga says the following about Flins in the drip marketing post:

"Sir Flins lives in a lighthouse, far away from here. He's decisive in action and seems quite tactically adept... or so I hear? Sorry, I can't say for certain — I'm a new joiner and have never worked with him directly. Everything I've heard comes from the Starshyna... You want to know what I think about him? I suppose... He's a man with many stories. Don't you find it strange how a warrior like that carries himself with such a refined air? And then there's his expertise in using his eloquence to get what he wants..."
While Illuga has never worked with Flins and has only heard about him from other sources, the latter appears to be decisive in action and tactically adept. Flins is also a man with many stories, and he carries himself with a refined air.

Also read: Genshin Impact Flins ascension and talent materials leaked

Expected release date

HoYoverse has yet to confirm Flins' exact release date, but Travelers can expect him to debut on one of the following dates, depending on his release phase:

  • Phase I: September 10, 2025
  • Phase II: September 30, 2025

More details about Flins' kit and rarity will be revealed during the version 6.0 Special Program, expected to be livestreamed on August 29, 2025.

Also read: Flins official voice actors and notable roles revealed

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
