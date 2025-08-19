  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact nominated for Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2025

Genshin Impact nominated for Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2025

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:22 GMT
Genshin Impact has received a nomination for the third year in a row at Gamescom (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact has received a nomination for the third year in a row at Gamescom (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse's leading open-world RPG Genshin Impact has bagged a Gamescom 2025 award nomination in the Best Mobile Game category. Gamescom is an annual event wherein the pioneers of gaming are felicitated for their contributions to the field. Winners for all categories are decided by a mix of the jury and the community, ensuring both fairness and an accurate reflection of the general audience sentiment.

Ad

Read on to know more about the nominations for Gamescom 2025, including details about where you can watch it live.

Genshin Impact bags nomination for Best Mobile Game at Gamescom 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact has secured a nomination in the Best Mobile Game category at Gamescom 2025. Nominees for Gamescom (across all categories) are chosen by a panel of jurors, following which they are open to voting by the general public. The final winners are decided by a joint vote comprising the jurors and the gaming community.

This is Genshin Impact's third consecutive nomination at Gamescom, with the game having been nominated in the same category (Best Mobile Game) both in 2023 and 2024 as well. While it did not manage to win in 2023, Genshin Impact bested other nominees, such as Monster Hunter Now, Digital Animals Game, and HoYoverse's other title, Zenless Zone Zero, to win the award in 2024.

Ad
All nominees for Gamescom 2025 Best Mobile Game (Image via Gamescom)
All nominees for Gamescom 2025 Best Mobile Game (Image via Gamescom)

Other nominees for the Gamescom 2025 Best Mobile Game category include the massively popular Love and Deepspace, along with other well-loved games such as Dungeon Clawler, Servant of the Lake, and Arknights: Endfield. The competition is looking to be tough this year, as fans anticipate a head-on clash between Genshin Impact and Love and Deepspace, both of which have dedicated fanbases around the globe. Voting for all categories is slated to begin on August 20, 2025.

Ad

When and where to watch Gamescom 2025

The winners for all Gamescom 2025 award categories will be announced on August 22, 2025, at 3 pm (CEST). Fans can tune in to the official livestream on YouTube or Twitch to find out whether their favorite game has managed to secure a win at Gamescom 2025.

Also read: Genshin Impact reportedly sues Pinduoduo over fake collaboration, gets over $130,000 in compensation

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications