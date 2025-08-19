Genshin Impact nominated for Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2025

HoYoverse's leading open-world RPG Genshin Impact has bagged a Gamescom 2025 award nomination in the Best Mobile Game category. Gamescom is an annual event wherein the pioneers of gaming are felicitated for their contributions to the field. Winners for all categories are decided by a mix of the jury and the community, ensuring both fairness and an accurate reflection of the general audience sentiment.Read on to know more about the nominations for Gamescom 2025, including details about where you can watch it live.Genshin Impact bags nomination for Best Mobile Game at Gamescom 2025Genshin Impact has secured a nomination in the Best Mobile Game category at Gamescom 2025. Nominees for Gamescom (across all categories) are chosen by a panel of jurors, following which they are open to voting by the general public. The final winners are decided by a joint vote comprising the jurors and the gaming community.This is Genshin Impact's third consecutive nomination at Gamescom, with the game having been nominated in the same category (Best Mobile Game) both in 2023 and 2024 as well. While it did not manage to win in 2023, Genshin Impact bested other nominees, such as Monster Hunter Now, Digital Animals Game, and HoYoverse's other title, Zenless Zone Zero, to win the award in 2024.All nominees for Gamescom 2025 Best Mobile Game (Image via Gamescom)Other nominees for the Gamescom 2025 Best Mobile Game category include the massively popular Love and Deepspace, along with other well-loved games such as Dungeon Clawler, Servant of the Lake, and Arknights: Endfield. The competition is looking to be tough this year, as fans anticipate a head-on clash between Genshin Impact and Love and Deepspace, both of which have dedicated fanbases around the globe. Voting for all categories is slated to begin on August 20, 2025.When and where to watch Gamescom 2025The winners for all Gamescom 2025 award categories will be announced on August 22, 2025, at 3 pm (CEST). Fans can tune in to the official livestream on YouTube or Twitch to find out whether their favorite game has managed to secure a win at Gamescom 2025.Also read: Genshin Impact reportedly sues Pinduoduo over fake collaboration, gets over $130,000 in compensationFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.